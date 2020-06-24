The DC Circuit Is Forcing A Judge To Dismiss The Criminal Case Against Trump's Ally Michael Flynn

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court will force a judge to dismiss the criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The 2-1 decision on Wednesday from the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit is a decisive win for Flynn. Flynn had pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian government right before President Donald Trump took office in 2017, but then changed course to fight the prosecution, with Trump's support.

Judge Neomi Rao, who authored the majority opinion, wrote that US District Judge Emmet Sullivan's decision to ask for briefing and schedule a hearing to probe the government's decision to drop Flynn's case would undermine the executive branch's "exclusive prosecutorial power." Rao is one of Trump's two appointees to the DC Circuit; Trump has made the appointment of conservative judges a central part of his political agenda during his first term.

Flynn's case "is about whether, after the government has explained why a prosecution is no longer in the public interest, the district judge may prolong the prosecution by appointing an amicus, encouraging public participation, and probing the government’s motives. On that, both the Constitution and cases are clear: he may not," Rao wrote.

Judge Robert Wilkins dissented, writing that, "It is a great irony that, in finding the District Court to have exceeded its jurisdiction, this Court so grievously oversteps its own."

A lawyer for Sullivan did not immediately return a request for comment. Normally, the losing side on appeal can petition the full appeals court to review a decision, known as en banc review. Given the unusual nature of Flynn's case — it's extremely rare for a sitting judge to be directly involved in defending his actions before an appeals court — it wasn't immediately clear if Sullivan could do that. The judges of the court could also decide on their own to take a vote on whether to reconsider the three-judge panel's decision.

Federal prosecutors — first through former special counsel Robert Mueller's office, and later through the US attorney's office in Washington, DC — had pursued the criminal case against Flynn for more than two years. Flynn pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate early on, but last year shifted to not only trying to withdraw his plea, but launching a full-out attack on the legitimacy of the prosecution.

In May, the Justice Department notified the court that it wished to drop the prosecution altogether, citing new evidence uncovered during a review of Flynn's case ordered by Attorney General Bill Barr. When Sullivan refused to immediately grant the request and dismiss the case, instead inviting briefing and scheduling a hearing, Flynn petitioned the DC Circuit to step in.

Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell and a spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately return requests for comment.

Rao wrote that Flynn's case did not present the "rare" circumstances that would require additional investigation by the judge. Flynn and the government were on the same side, and there was no allegation that Flynn was the victim of harassment by federal prosecutors. She said the government's request to dismiss the case included "extensive discussion of newly discovered evidence casting Flynn's guilt into doubt."

The government was entitled to a "presumption of regularity," Rao wrote — that there wasn't any clear evidence on the record that would contradict the Justice Department's representations that it no longer had confidence in the criminal case against Flynn. The fact that no prosecutors involved in the case signed the brief, for instance — it was only signed by the then-acting US attorney in DC, Timothy Shea — was "insufficient" to overcome the presumption, the judge wrote.

Rao wrote that Sullivan's decision to appoint a retired federal judge, John Gleeson, to provide arguments against dismissing Flynn's case was a "troubling indication" of Sullivan's "mistaken understanding" of his role in ruling on the government's motion to dismiss.

