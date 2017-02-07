Melania Trump Settles Her Defamation Lawsuit Against A Blogger

Melania Trump reached a deal with a Maryland blogger who published claims that the first lady once worked as a high-end escort. Trump's lawyers say the blogger will pay a "substantial sum."

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump has settled her defamation lawsuit against a Maryland blogger who published claims — which Trump denied — that she once worked as a "high-end escort" and suffered from a mental breakdown during the presidential campaign.

Trump's lawyers said in a statement that blogger Webster Tarpley "agreed to pay her a substantial sum as a settlement," but details of the settlement are unknown.

"The First Lady of the United States has settled her lawsuit against Webster Griffin Tarpley of Maryland," attorney Matthew Blackett said in a statement. "Mr. Tarpley has issued the attached retraction and apology to Mrs. Trump and her family, and agreed to pay her a substantial sum as a settlement."

Word of the settlement comes a day after Trump refiled a $150 million defamation lawsuit in New York against Mail Media Inc., which she claims was responsible for publishing a separate article on the Daily Mail's US website that also included allegations that she worked as an escort.

Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, declined to comment about the settlement. Harder previously represented Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, in his successful defamation lawsuit against the now-defunct website Gawker. A lawyer for Tarpley was not immediately reached on Tuesday morning.

Tarpley, who published the allegations about Trump on his personal website Tarpley.net on August 2, 2016, issued a retraction and apology that was provided by Trump's lawyers. He had already retracted the article before Trump sued him in September.