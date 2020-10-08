Voting Has Already Started, And Judges Are Still Sorting Out Legal Fights Over Mail-In Ballots

“This court leaves voters to their own devices. Good luck and G-d bless, Wisconsin. You are going to need it,” one judge wrote Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Over the span of just four days this week, there was a breathtaking flurry of court action affecting how millions of Americans can vote in the November election. On Monday, the US Supreme Court ruled that voters will need a witness for mail-in ballots in South Carolina — after voting had already started in the state. A federal appeals court reinstated Arizona’s Election Day deadline for absentee voters to fix ballots missing their signature. On Tuesday, a New Jersey federal judge rejected the Trump campaign’s challenge to the state’s plan to accept mail-in ballots without a clear postmark through Nov. 5 and to start counting ballots that arrive before Election Day. On Wednesday, the Texas Supreme Court blocked a county clerk from sending absentee ballot applications to 2.4 million registered voters in the Houston area. With numerous mail-in voting cases pending less than a month before Election Day, judges are frantically trying to resolve legal fights over how people vote remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. Voting procedures are normally set by state lawmakers and election officials, but the pandemic has upended the usual practices. The degree to which judges have been asked to step in has led to an extraordinary amount of uncertainty — for voters as well as candidates and their political parties — so close to Nov. 3. On Thursday, the US Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit voted 2–1 to block an injunction that would have extended Wisconsin’s deadline for people to register to vote online or by mail — from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21 — and required state officials to count absentee ballots that arrived by Nov. 9 as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Judge Ilana Rovner dissented and summed up the chaos of voting this year. “Today, in the midst of a pandemic and significantly slowed mail delivery, this court leaves voters to their own devices,” Rovner wrote. “Good luck and G-d bless, Wisconsin. You are going to need it.” The 7th Circuit order was the latest addition to the patchwork of pandemic-related state laws, gubernatorial actions, and court decisions that will make it easier for voters in some states to vote remotely than in others and lay out different timelines for how long after Election Day states will count absentee ballots. The 11th Circuit last week blocked an order that would have allowed ballots in Georgia that arrived by Nov. 6 to be counted, reinstating the state’s Election Day deadline. In Indiana, on the other hand, a judge ordered the state to count ballots through Nov. 13 as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day; the state is appealing. More big decisions are imminent. The Supreme Court is poised to rule any day about whether Pennsylvania can count mail-in ballots that arrive after Nov. 3. A judge in Texas will decide if Republican Gov. Greg Abbott can bar counties from having multiple drop boxes for voters to turn in ballots as opposed to putting them in the mail (USPS has faced delays following attacks from President Donald Trump and his administration). A judge in North Carolina is mulling whether state officials violated the law when they extended the timeline for counting absentee ballots and made it easier for voters to fix ballot problems. Alabama is challenging an order that would lift the state’s requirement that absentee voters have a witness sign their ballots for voters with medical conditions that put them at greater risk from COVID-19.



Drew Angerer / Getty Images Working in bipartisan pairs, canvassers process mail-in ballots in a warehouse at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections headquarters in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Oct. 7.

The closer it gets to Election Day, judges will run up against the “Purcell principle,” a legal doctrine based on a 2006 Supreme Court case, Purcell v. Gonzalez, that warns courts against making changes to voting rules and procedures close to an election. Justice Brett Kavanaugh cited it this week in a short opinion explaining his vote to restore South Carolina’s witness requirement for absentee ballots. But with so many more voters casting their ballots early this year because of the pandemic, courts are grappling with how to balance the Purcell principle with making sure the right to vote is protected. In the Wisconsin case, Rovner wrote that courts should not “turn a blind eye” to the reality of the pandemic and that the decision by her colleagues would disenfranchise potentially tens of thousands of voters. In the US Supreme Court order putting South Carolina’s witness requirement back in place, the justices had to contend with the fact that voting had already started in the state, and voted to allow a two-day grace period for ballots that don’t have a witness signature and were already in the mail. More than 5.4 million people across the US have already cast their ballots as of Wednesday, CNN reported. Regardless of what the Supreme Court might do going forward, election officials in states where cases are pending in state and federal court are in limbo until there are final decisions. Some have hedged the guidance they’ve published for voters on their websites and social media accounts, or delayed releasing information at all; others have announced deadlines that are still being litigated.

In Wisconsin, a federal judge had issued an order on Sept. 21 extending the deadline to register to vote online or by mail and extending the timeline for the state to count ballots postmarked by Election Day. But while that case has been up on appeal before the 7th Circuit, Reid Magney, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, told BuzzFeed News that his office was waiting to publicize the new dates ordered by the judge last month. Marc Elias, a lawyer for the Democratic National Committee and the Wisconsin Democratic Party, which brought the case, did not immediately return a request for comment about whether they would ask the full 7th Circuit to reconsider the case and keep the legal fight alive. “The Wisconsin Elections Commission is preparing to implement [the judge’s] orders. Because the case is still on appeal at the 7th Circuit, we have not publicized the potential extensions of voter registration and absentee ballot return deadlines. Luckily, the first deadline he extended isn’t for about a week, so hopefully the courts can get this sorted out,” Magney wrote in an email. “In March and April, many voters were confused by shifting court rulings, so we don’t want that to happen again.” Celina Stewart, senior director of advocacy and litigation for the League of Women Voters, said they’ve had to be more careful this year about how they notify voters about state-by-state voting information because there’s so much fast-moving litigation. The group is active in court pushing to expand mail-in voting but also has a voter education arm. Stewart said that in some cases they’ve waited to push out alerts about new rules or deadlines if a court order is expected to quickly go up on appeal to avoid confusing voters. “The world is completely topsy-turvy right now. This isn’t like any election cycle that people have been in,” Stewart said.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Workers at the Miami-Dade County Election Department in Doral, Florida, move racks of vote-by-mail ballots onto a US Postal Service truck to be delivered to voters, Oct. 1.