A MAGA Influencer Was Sentenced To Probation For Joining The Jan. 6 Insurrection

Later in the afternoon, as police worked to clear people out of the building so that Congress could continue certifying the results of the Electoral College, Straka tweeted, “Patriots at the Capitol- HOLD.THE.Line.” He also posted a thread defending the storming of the Capitol, according to excerpts of tweets (his account is not public) that the government included in its court filings.



“Also- be embarrassed & hide if you need to- but I was there. It was not Antifa at the Capitol. It was freedom-loving Patriots who were DESPERATE to fight for the final hope of our Republic because literally nobody cares about them. Everyone else can denounce them. I will not,” Straka tweeted. The next day, he posted a nearly hourlong video claiming that when he’d tweeted in defense of the mob, he “had no idea that there was any vandalism or violence or any of that stuff.”

The original set of charges filed against Straka included a felony for interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, but he ended up taking a deal with prosecutors and faced a single misdemeanor count for disorderly conduct. Straka admitted to the conduct described in the video — including joining the crowd in urging other rioters to take an officer’s shield — as part of his plea.

Straka voluntarily participated in interviews with the FBI and prosecutors, and the government described him as “cooperative” in its court filings. Prosecutors didn’t share details about what information he provided. Straka’s lawyer claimed the interviews were “focused on establishing an organized conspiracy between defendant, President Donald J. Trump, and allies of the former president” and that Straka “answered all questions truthfully and denied the existence of any such plot.” There was little discussion about his conversations with investigators during Monday’s hearing; the prosecutor confirmed to the judge that they believed he’d been “truthful” and “helpful.”

Straka pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor for disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Friedrich’s sentence largely matched the recommendation from the government; the prosecutor had argued, in addition to probation, for four months of home detention versus the three months that the judge imposed, and Friedrich noted her surprise that they hadn’t asked for a fine. Although Straka had urged other rioters to go into the building and take a shield away from a police officer, and tweeted support for the insurrection afterward, the government said he deserved credit for expressing remorse later and being cooperative with investigators.

Straka had argued against any period of probation — which involves supervision of his activities by a court officer and restrictions on his ability to travel, among other things — asking instead to be sentenced to the equivalent of the two days he’d spent in custody after his arrest or some combination of home detention and community service. He also asked the judge to order him to pay the top-end fine of $5,000.

Straka’s request for no probation was unusual. Everyone sentenced in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection after pleading guilty has received some period of probation if they’ve avoided incarceration. Last week, one of Friedrich’s colleagues on the DC federal bench rejected another Jan. 6 defendant’s request for a $50 fine and no other punishment, and instead imposed one year of probation and two months of home detention.

Shortly before Friedrich announced the sentence, Straka read a statement he’d prepared. He said that the person the government described in its sentencing brief couldn’t be more “dissimilar” to who he is. He apologized for his conduct on Jan. 6, described himself as a supporter of police and the concept of “back the blue,” and said his followers wouldn’t support him if he promoted violence.