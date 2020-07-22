A Federal Prosecutor Resigned After Using Anti-Gay Slurs And Asking “Do You Know Who I Am?” During A DUI Arrest

WASHINGTON — A federal prosecutor arrested for drunk driving used anti-gay slurs and other abusive language, misused his authority, and threatened the jobs of law enforcement officers, according to an inspector general report obtained by BuzzFeed News.

According to the report, the prosecutor, who is not named, was initially cooperative when he was arrested and given a field sobriety test. But witnesses told the inspector general’s office that the man’s behavior grew increasingly abusive — one of the arresting officers said the prosecutor called him names including “faggot,” “dumb rookie,” and “retarded,” and continued to “belittle” the officer once they arrived at the jail. Other witnesses reported hearing the man refer to officers as “retard or retarded,” “pussy,” and “bitch or bitches.”

The inspector general’s office noted that all nine law enforcement witnesses interviewed as part of the investigation specifically reported hearing the man repeatedly use the anti-gay slur. The witnesses, whose names were redacted, included the arresting officers, jail officials, and a US Department of Homeland Security employee who was present at the jail.

One witness at the jail reported that the man threatened to “sue his ass,” and other witnesses reported hearing the former prosecutor use threatening language, including, “I will prosecute every single one of you,” “Wait until I get out,” and “Do you know who the fuck I am?” One witness told investigators that the man said, “You don’t know who you are messing with. I’m going to have all of your jobs.”

The report doesn’t disclose the identity of the prosecutor, where he worked, or how long he served as an assistant US attorney — the inspector general’s office redacted identifying information in a version provided to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, citing exemptions for privacy.