WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Monday lost the first round in the court fight over the Trump administration's plan to reprogram billions of dollars in federal funds to pay for a wall along the US–Mexico border.

A federal judge in Washington denied the House's request for a preliminary injunction blocking the administration's plan, which involves moving around money from US Department of Defense sources and the US Treasury. US District Judge Trevor McFadden wrote that the US Constitution didn't give the House the ability to sue over a funding fight, and therefore the court couldn't get involved.

"The 'complete independence' of the Judiciary is 'peculiarly essential' under our Constitutional structure, and this independence requires that the courts 'take no active resolution whatever' in political fights between the other branches," McFadden wrote. "And while the Constitution bestows upon Members of the House many powers, it does not grant them standing to hale the Executive Branch into court claiming a dilution of Congress’s legislative authority."

McFadden didn't get into the substance of the fight over whether Trump could legally reprogram these funds to pay for border construction. Instead, he wrote that "the Court declines to take sides in this fight between the House and the President."



The judge wrote that he wasn't saying Congress could never sue the executive branch "to protect its powers," but at least in this case, the House had failed to show it had standing to sue.

McFadden found that the House had other "institutional tools" to combat the administration, even if they hadn't been successful so far, such as voting to reverse the president's actions — Congress voted to void the national emergency declaration, but the House didn't have enough votes to undo Trump's veto — or passing a new funding bill that stops the administration from transferring the money to pay for the wall, the way that Trump is doing now.

