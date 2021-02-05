A Judge Will Let One Of The Alleged Capitol Rioters Go On A "Work-Related Bonding" Trip To Mexico

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Friday night approved a Texas woman's request to travel to Mexico for a prepaid "work-related bonding retreat" after she was charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

In a one-page order granting Jenny Cudd's request to leave the country, US District Judge Trevor McFadden noted that prosecutors and the pretrial services office didn't oppose the request.

"The Court also notes the Defendant has no criminal history and there is no evidence before the Court suggesting the Defendant is a flight risk or poses a danger to others," McFadden wrote.

Cudd, who owns a flower shop in Midland, Texas, was originally charged with two misdemeanors, but she was indicted this week on five federal charges in connection with the assault on the Capitol, including obstructing an official proceeding — a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison — unlawfully going into a restricted area, and violent entry or disorderly conduct. According to charging papers, she was recorded on security cameras inside the Capitol and posted a video on Facebook later in the day describing how she was part of the mob that "pushed and pushed" to force its way in.