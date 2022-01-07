WASHINGTON — Prosecutors say Anthony Williams of Michigan joined the mob that stormed the US Capitol. With federal charges pending a year later, Williams filed a request in court shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday asking for permission to leave the country for a 10-day trip to Jamaica.

Two hours later, the judge delivered her ruling: Absolutely not.

In a one-paragraph order laced with disbelief that Williams would make such a request at all under the circumstances, US District Chief Judge Beryl Howell explained that Williams’ request not only was inappropriate given the status of his case but also that his timing was terrible.

“This Court will not commemorate the one-year anniversary of this attack on the Capitol by granting defendant's request for non-essential foreign travel when he is awaiting judgment for his actions on that day,” Howell wrote.

When and how people charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection can travel has been a fraught issue in these cases before. In February, Jenny Cudd of Texas asked for permission to go on a work-related bonding retreat to Mexico. The ask was not unheard of; it’s common for judges to allow defendants facing nonviolent offenses to travel if they’re complying with their pretrial release conditions. But Cudd’s request, the fact that the prosecutor didn’t oppose it, and the judge’s approval made her a lightning rod for criticism that the Justice Department and judges were treating alleged Capitol rioters with kid gloves.

When Florida couple Dana Winn and Rachael Pert asked to appear by video for their December sentencing instead of traveling from their home state to Washington, DC, US District Judge Trevor McFadden rejected the request.

“Defendants found the means to travel to Washington, D.C. to commit the crime to which they have pled guilty,” McFadden wrote at the time. “Defendants can therefore find the means to return to Washington, D.C. to be held accountable for this crime.”