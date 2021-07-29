Screenshot / Facebook A screenshot of the video game Griffith says he is making, which he posted on Facebook

WASHINGTON — In the weeks leading up to Capitol rioter Jack Griffith’s guilty plea on Thursday, he repeatedly posted on Facebook promoting a video game he says he's building where an animated Donald Trump shoots and threatens monsters, members of “antifa,” “Dem zombies,” and other assorted enemies. Griffith prefaced video clips from the game, which feature a gun-toting Trump running around and shooting other characters, with a message that it is “not meant to incite violence in any way.” The video game is rife with right-wing and antisemitic conspiracy theories; on a crowdfunding page, Griffith writes that part of his goal in creating the game is “bringing awareness.” The video clips, along with Griffith’s other Facebook posts, underscore that the criminal prosecutions haven’t deterred many of the conspiracy theories and pro-Trump fervor that motivated hundreds of people to descend upon the Capitol on Jan. 6. Prosecutors have stayed away from focusing on the political beliefs or speech of the people who were at the Capitol that day as grounds for their arrest, but they have stressed what actions individuals took that day — for instance, whether they illegally entered the Capitol, assaulted police, or destroyed property. Griffith pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail. During the hearing, US District Chief Judge Beryl Howell questioned whether defendants such as Griffith were receiving plea deals that were too lenient given their participation in the mob that was involved in “stopping a constitutionally mandated duty of the Congress and terrorizing members of Congress.” In response to questions from BuzzFeed News about Griffith’s Facebook posts, his lawyer H. Heather Shaner described them as “political irony” and said that no video game had been completed. After BuzzFeed News contacted Shaner, a July 18 post promoting the game no longer appeared on the page, although other clips were still up. On July 9, Griffith also posted a music video on YouTube in which he sings about trying to get rich and having a semiautomatic weapon, adding, “but I hope to god I don’t have to use that.” His pretrial release conditions state that he’s not allowed to possess any illegal firearms; Shaner wrote in an email that it was a “stupid song” and that he had no guns. “[N]o weapons in his future or his present,” she wrote.

Screenshot / Facebook Griffith wears a jacket that has "Trump Won" and "MAGA" painted on it in a video posted after his arrest for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The July 18 video featuring clips from the game starts with a message on the screen that states, “So I’ve been working on a Donald Trump video game…” At the bottom, a parenthetical note adds, “This is not meant to inspire violence in any way. It is merely a game. Violence is never the answer. Thanks ❤️.” Griffith posted a similar version of the video on July 16 with the anti-violence disclaimer in the caption. The video shows clips of an animated Trump character shooting at monsters and black-clad figures. There are frequent allusions to right-wing conspiracy theories. “I think you’re the one who should prepare to die, you globalist scum,” the Trump character says to a monster in one scene. A message appears at the bottom: “We are going to save our kids, and stop the NWO!” The line is one of several references to fighting child sexual abuse, which has been a theme at the heart of the QAnon mass delusion that believes satanic Democrats are running a vast child trafficking network. Griffith also repeatedly refers to the “NWO,” which stands for “new world order,” another right-wing conspiracy theory about a socialist plot to take over the world, confiscate all guns, and put “dissenters” in concentration camps, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The conspiracy theory is sometimes associated with antisemitism. Griffith, who refers to himself as “Juan Bibiano” and “Liberty Dragon” online, begins many of his videos by saying he is “breathing fire to the new world order.” In a Facebook post from July 16, Griffith shared a different clip from the game that appears to show the Trump character pointing a gun at a black-clad figure (identified as being “antifa”) against the backdrop of burning buildings. Griffith describes the scene as “Trump interrogating a professional agitator in Portland, Oregon. The heart of the Antifa scourge!” The “antifa” character talks about being hired by George Soros — a billionaire investor, philanthropist, and Democratic donor who is frequently invoked in right-wing, antisemitic conspiracies. Trump kicks the character before he admits that “Biden’s on his way to Beijing right now to plan out the submission of our sovereignty to Soros and China, at the same time.”

Screenshot via Facebook Another screenshot Griffith posted from the video game he says he is making in which Trump interrogates "a professional agitator" in Portland, Oregon