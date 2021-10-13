A Judge Urged The Justice Department To Investigate Jail Conditions For Jan. 6 Defendants

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday urged the Justice Department to investigate whether jail officials are violating the civil rights of people charged in the Capitol riots who are being held in jail while they await trial.



The judge’s order didn’t require that DOJ take any specific action, but it represented a significant escalation of complaints that defense lawyers in the Capitol riot prosecutions have raised for months about the conditions their clients have faced in the DC jail.

US District Judge Royce Lamberth held DC jail officials in civil contempt for failing to follow an order last week to release the medical records of defendant Christopher Worrell to the federal authorities managing his treatment for a hand fracture. The judge didn’t impose a formal sanction, but directed the court to send a copy of his order to DOJ “for appropriate inquiry into potential civil rights violations of January 6 defendants, as exemplified in this case.”

As of last month, more than three dozen alleged Capitol rioters were being held at the DC jail while their cases are pending; of nearly 640 people charged to date, approximately 70 have been ordered to stay in pretrial detention after judges determined they posed a danger to the community or a flight risk. Defense attorneys have alerted judges to problems they’ve encountered trying to arrange meetings with their clients or to have defendants review evidence; they’ve also alleged mistreatment by jail staff, unsanitary conditions, and an overuse of solitary confinement.

Lamberth’s contempt order was limited to a specific issue with Worrell, a Florida man affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group, according to the government. Worrell has been in custody since his arrest in March on charges that he joined the riots at the Capitol and deployed pepper spray toward police on the grounds outside. Worrell’s court filings detail several serious health problems, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; his lawyers have argued that he isn’t receiving adequate care, while the government has largely defended his treatment while in custody.