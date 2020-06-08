More than 11,000 people have been arrested in cities across the United States during protests against anti-Black racism and police brutality over the last two weeks. Demonstrators, bystanders, and journalists have shared countless videos of mass arrests and of the encounters (sometimes violent) between law enforcement officers and protesters.

The police activity around these demonstrations has already led to lawsuits and underscored the demands for accountability that are at the core of protests spurred by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

If you were arrested while participating in these protests, we want to hear from you. We want to learn about your experience before, during, and after you were taken into custody. You can fill out this form, and a reporter may follow up with you with additional questions.

