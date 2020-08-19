The Federal Officers Who Cleared Protesters From Lafayette Square Can Stay Anonymous For Now, A Judge Ruled

WASHINGTON — The identities of federal officers accused of using unconstitutional force to clear protesters in front of the White House in June before President Donald Trump walked through for a photo op can remain secret for now, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Black Lives Matter DC and other protesters who filed suit over the June 1 incident at Lafayette Square had asked the judge for permission to seek documents and other information from the government early in the case to identify officers who were on the scene, those who were equipped with weapons, and those who used their weapons.

The plaintiffs are pressing claims in federal court in Washington against individual officers involved, as well as against Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr, and other senior administration officials.

This type of information exchange, known as discovery, usually happens later in a case, and US District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled that the plaintiffs failed to show they were entitled to do it now. She noted that they weren’t asking for a preliminary injunction or other immediate action from the court, and the Justice Department hadn’t had a chance to respond to the lawsuit or argue for early dismissal yet.

The Trump administration deployed federal officers in riot gear to respond to antiracism protests in Washington earlier this summer, and there were numerous reports that officers did not wear identifying information and refused to identify themselves and their agency when asked. DC isn’t the only city where the use of unmarked federal officers came under scrutiny — officers deployed to Portland to respond to protests also lacked identifying information on their uniforms.

On June 1, federal officers and local police from DC and Virginia forcibly cleared out protesters who were gathered in Lafayette Square in front of the White House. Protesters and journalists reported that officers fired rubber bullets and other projectiles, and used chemical agents; the US Park Police objected to reports using the term “tear gas” even after acknowledging officers used tear-inducing chemicals.

Once the square was cleared, Trump, Barr, and other administration officials passed through the area on foot, and Trump posed for photographs in front of a nearby church that was burned during earlier demonstrations.