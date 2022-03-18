An Ex-Cop Pleaded Guilty To Conspiracy In The Jan. 6 Attack And Agreed To Cooperate Against His "Father-Figure" Colleague

According to a description of events that Fracker admitted was true as part of his plea, he traveled with Robertson and an unnamed third person to Washington, DC, by car, and parked near a metro station. They had brought their police badges and department-issued guns, but left those in the car when they took the metro downtown. They carried gas masks, which they put on as they approached the Capitol. Robertson carried a “large wooden stick or club that Fracker had never seen Robertson carry before.”

As they encountered police officers on the grounds outside the Capitol trying to hold off the mob, Fracker said that Robertson used the stick he was carrying “to impede the officers’ path.”

Fracker got separated from Robertson as they made their way towards the building, but they reunited inside in the Capitol Crypt. They posed for a selfie, with Fracker displaying his middle finger and Robertson pointing to him, in front of a statue of John Stark, who served as a New Hampshire militia leader and general during the Revolutionary War. Fracker sent messages on and immediately after Jan. 6 appearing to brag about his role in “holding it down” during the attack and claiming he’d taken a “piss” in “Nancy P’s toilet,” referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The government made a point of clarifying that he did not actually use a toilet in Pelosi’s office.

According to Fracker, the FBI contacted him and Robertson on Jan. 13, 2021, to alert them of warrants for their arrest. Before they turned themselves in, he gave his cell phone to Robertson, and believed that Robertson had “disposed of” the phone as well as a phone that belonged to Robertson. Fracker said Robertson didn’t tell him what happened to the phones and “it was better that way” if he didn’t know. Fracker described a close relationship with Robertson — he said Robertson had given him $30,000 since Jan. 6, which he was “grateful for,” and that he considered Robertson a “father-figure” and “mentor.” Before turning himself in to the FBI, Fracker dropped off his daughter for Robertson’s wife to watch.

They were both fired from the Rocky Mount police department shortly after being charged in January 2021, according to news reports.

Fracker and Robertson were allowed to return home after they were arrested. Last summer, however, Cooper ordered Robertson to report to jail after the government argued he’d violated his release conditions by ordering firearms online; FBI agents who searched his home found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition. His lawyer unsuccessfully argued for the judge to consider releasing him in the fall, and he’s expected to remain in custody pending his trial next month.