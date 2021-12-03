A Court Probed Whether Saying "She's Not My Type" In Response To A Rape Allegation Is Part Of A President’s Job

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court heard arguments Friday about the fate of writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, a hearing marked by surreal exchanges where judges considered just how offensive, abusive, or even violent a president could be and have it considered part of their job under the law.



The Justice Department — first under Trump and now under Biden — has been trying to substitute the US government as the defendant in the case instead of Trump. It’s a move that would almost certainly get Carroll’s lawsuit tossed out, since the government is shielded by what’s known as sovereign immunity against libel claims. A district court judge rejected that effort by DOJ and Trump in October 2020, and they appealed; the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit heard arguments on Friday.

Carroll sued Trump in late 2019 over statements he made that year in response to her allegation that he raped her in a department store dressing room more than 20 years earlier. Trump denied knowing Carroll and denied assaulting her, and accused her of making the claim in order to sell copies of a book she’d written.

In one interview responding to Carroll’s accusation, he was quoted as saying, “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened.”

That comment jumped out to Second Circuit Judge Denny Chin, who pressed Trump’s personal attorney Alina Habba to explain why the court should find that making that kind of comment was within Trump’s “scope of employment” as president.

“Who is he serving when he says something like, ‘she’s not my type?’ Is he serving the United States of America when he makes that statement?” Chin, who was confirmed under former president Barack Obama, asked.

Habba replied that it was part of his job as president because he had to respond to Carroll’s allegation to the extent it affected his ability to serve. Chin replied that saying “she’s not my type” went beyond a denial. Habba, who recently took over as Trump’s lawyer in the case, replacing his longtime attorney Marc Kasowitz, responded that the judge was focused on the “content” of Trump’s comments when the issue in the case was “context” — that is, whether he was speaking as the president.

Habba said that Trump wasn’t trying to “hide” behind the protections given to federal employees against being sued and continued to maintain that Carroll’s allegations were “meritless.” But echoing the Justice Department’s position, she said that “what is of monumental importance right now is that this is not a political matter. This is not about being a Democrat or a Republican. It is solely to protect the presidency as an institution.”

Judge William Nardini, one of Trump’s nominees to the court, asked Habba if their position was that, under DC law, everything a president said was protected. Habba said that the limit would be if a president made an unprovoked attack on a private citizen. That argument faced skepticism from Nardini and Judge Guido Calabresi, confirmed under former president Bill Clinton, who asked Habba what legal precedent that argument was based on. Habba replied that she didn’t have a case to cite, that was her opinion, prompting Nardini to push her for an answer grounded in the law, saying they weren’t asking what she felt.

Justice Department attorney Mark Freeman attempted to distance the government from Trump, beginning his presentation by making clear that DOJ wasn’t defending Trump’s “crude and offensive comments” in response to Carroll’s “serious accusations of assault.” He told the three-judge panel that the issues presented by Carroll’s attempt to sue Trump implicated the broader interests of the executive branch and the office of the president.

“I’m here because any president facing a public accusation of this kind in which the media is very interested would feel obliged to answer questions from the public, answer questions from the media,” Freeman said.

Chin asked Freeman if the government’s position was that a president or member of Congress could say anything they wanted and be protected against a lawsuit as long as a reporter was there. Freeman said that wasn’t the government’s position and that they weren’t asking the court to adopt a sweeping rule to that effect.