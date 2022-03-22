The Government Was Forced To Reveal Mike Pence's Jan. 6 Location During The "Cowboys For Trump" Leader's Trial

WASHINGTON — A US Secret Service inspector testified Monday that former vice president Mike Pence was moved to an underground loading dock on the Senate side of the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, a rare public admission of security protocol that prosecutors had fought to stop from coming out in these cases.

Whether it’ll actually help the defendant who won that reveal remains to be seen.

Monday marked the first day of trial for Couy Griffin, an elected county commissioner from Otero County, New Mexico, and the leader of Cowboys for Trump. He’s the second person charged in connection with the Capitol attack to stand trial; unlike the first defendant, Guy Reffitt, who was convicted by a federal jury earlier this month, Griffin’s case will be decided by the judge alone.

Griffin faces two misdemeanor counts: illegally being in a restricted area within the Capitol or grounds and engaging in “disorderly and disruptive conduct” in a restricted area with the intent of disrupting government business. Each offense carries a maximum sentence of a year in prison. Both charges define a “restricted area” as one where a Secret Service protectee — in this case, Pence — “was and would be temporarily visiting.”

Griffin doesn’t dispute he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6. His travel companion filmed their movements onto the grounds and up to a platform where Griffin addressed the crowd and spoke directly to the camera. The defense’s strategy instead is to challenge whether the government can prove each element of the crimes he’s been charged with.

One of those challenges involves trying to show that when Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber as the mob descended on the Capitol grounds and made its way toward the building, he was moved to a location that was no longer within the bounds of the “restricted area” at the Capitol. They’re also arguing that for Griffin to be guilty, he had to know he was entering a restricted area — his lawyer questioned witnesses about whether there were fences or signs visible that would have made that clear to Griffin — and believe that Pence was actually still in the area. His lawyer highlighted evidence that they contend shows Griffin thought Pence had already certified the results of the Electoral College by the time he arrived.

US District Judge Trevor McFadden’s decision to let Griffin’s lawyer probe Pence’s location was a setback for the government. It had the ripple effect of forcing the government at the last minute to request, and ultimately receive, permission from the US Capitol Police Board to share with the defense a piece of evidence that they hadn’t wanted to turn over, citing security concerns — surveillance footage of Pence's whereabouts during the breach.

By the end of the day, McFadden said Griffin’s lawyer Nicholas Smith hadn’t shown that Pence left the restricted area during the hours that he was in the loading dock, suggesting the judge wasn’t sold on that defense tack. The trial is expected to wrap up on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear when McFadden would announce his verdict.

Locating Pence



Griffin isn’t charged with assaulting police, obstructing Congress, conspiracy, or some of the other more serious offenses associated with the insurrection. But his public persona as the horse-riding leader of Cowboys for Trump — he had a sit-down with then-president Donald Trump at the White House in September 2019 — his position as an elected county commissioner, and his later ties to the 2020 election conspiracy theory movement made his case one of the higher-profile prosecutions.

In arguing to keep Griffin in jail after his arrest, prosecutors highlighted statements he’d made after the attack that they alleged suggested a threat of future violence, including, “We could have a 2nd Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday. You know, and if we do, then it’s gonna be a sad day, because there’s gonna be blood running out of that building.” They argued that as the head of the Cowboys for Trump he’d engaged in “inflammatory, racist, and at least borderline threatening advocacy.”

A federal magistrate judge originally ordered Griffin to stay in custody, but that decision was reversed and he was allowed to go home in February 2021. He’s reportedly remained involved in efforts to question the legitimacy of ballots cast in the 2020 election. Separate from his legal defense in court, he’s been affiliated with Trump ally and conservative lawyer Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic group; the organization produced a 50-minute video about Griffin and his case and released it on its website. Powell recently was part of a legal team that represented Griffin and Cowboys for Trump in an unsuccessful challenge to registration and reporting rules in New Mexico for political organizations.

Griffin gave up his right to a jury trial and chose to go before McFadden instead. He appeared upbeat when he showed up to court on Monday morning, wearing what looked like a similar black cowboy hat that he’d worn on Jan. 6 and a white button-down shirt with “C4T” — standing for Cowboys for Trump — on the collar. He’d driven to Washington and indicated he might try to ride his horse to the courthouse, but reportedly abandoned that plan on the advice of his lawyers.

Heading into Monday’s proceedings, McFadden had already been critical of how the government had handled parts of Griffin’s case along with other Jan. 6 prosecutions. Prosecutors had originally included Kamala Harris, then the vice president–elect, in charging papers as one of the Secret Service protectees who was at the Capitol during the attack, and McFadden penalized prosecutors for being slow to remove those references in Griffin’s case and at least one other prosecution once they confirmed that she’d left earlier in the day.

McFadden agreed with the government that Griffin’s lawyer wouldn’t be allowed to ask questions about the details of Secret Service emergency protocols generally. But the judge ruled that Pence’s location was fair game.