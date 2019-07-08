Trump Is Bringing In New Lawyers On The Citizenship Question Case And No One Knows What's Happening

WASHINGTON — The legal fight over the Trump administration's effort to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census took another surprising turn Monday, as the Justice Department revealed the new team of lawyers suddenly being subbed in.



The staffing change represents the latest twist since the administration revealed on July 3 that it was still looking for ways to include the citizenship question — notwithstanding statements just a day earlier by the Justice Department and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that the administration was dropping the question.

The Justice Department filed notices on Monday in citizenship question cases in federal courts across the country that lawyers from the Federal Programs Branch — the section that specializes in lawsuits against government agencies — would be stepping aside, and attorneys from the Consumer Protection Branch would be coming in. The change stretched up the chain of command — James Burnham, a political appointee and head of the Federal Programs Branch, was replaced as well.

The new legal team did not give a reason for the switch. In a separate motion asking the judge to let the previous legal team withdraw, the new lawyers wrote that they did "not expect that withdrawal of current counsel will cause any disruption in this matter."

According to the court filings, David Morell, the head of the Consumer Protection Branch, will be overseeing the litigation going forward. Morell, a political appointee, served in the White House counsel's office until he moved over to the Justice Department in May, according to his LinkedIn profile. The notices filed in cases in Maryland, New York, and California were signed by Glenn Girdharry, a career attorney who has worked at the Justice Department since the summer of 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile. Court records show he was the assistant director of the Office of Immigration Litigation as of at least June.

The new team also includes Colin Kisor, who as of a court filing in an unrelated case on Monday was the deputy director of the Office of Immigration Litigation; Christopher Reimer, who as of a May court filing was an attorney in the Civil Fraud Section; Daniel Schiffer, who according to LinkedIn is a trial attorney in the Civil Fraud Section; and Christopher Bates, who joined the Civil Division as senior counsel to the head of the division in April, according to his LinkedIn profile.

DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec announced the change on Sunday night; she did not give a reason at the time.

"Since these cases began, the lawyers representing the United States in these cases have given countless hours to defending the Commerce Department and have consistently demonstrated the highest professionalism, integrity, and skill inside and outside the courtroom. The Attorney General appreciates that service, thanks them for their work on these important matters, and is confident that the new team will carry on in the same exemplary fashion as the cases progress," Kupec said.

It's unusual to see a dramatic change in the government's legal team this far along in litigation, and even more so to see lawyers brought in from a section that doesn't typically handle these types of cases. The Federal Programs Branch managed the census-related litigation against the Commerce Department, which includes the Census Bureau, from the start; the lawsuits in Maryland and New York were filed in April 2018. Other Justice Department lawyers were added to the team over time — the most recent lead counsel for the government, Joshua Gardner, joined late in 2018 — but original members stayed on.

Speaking with reporters on Monday during a visit to South Carolina to tour a federal prison, Attorney General Bill Barr said to expect more information soon on the administration's plans.

"I think over the next day or two you'll see the approach we're taking. I think it does provide a path for getting the question on the census," Barr said.

Former Justice Department officials and other lawyers watching the litigation expressed confusion about the change-up.

Neal Katyal, who served as the former acting US solicitor general under the Obama administration, tweeted, "Never heard of anything like this."