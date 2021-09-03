The Shirtless, Horned Man Photographed Storming The Capitol Has Pleaded Guilty

WASHINGTON — Jacob Chansley — an Arizona man who became one of the most notorious participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection after he was photographed storming the Capitol wearing face paint and horns and triumphantly posed shirtless on the Senate dais — entered a guilty plea on Friday.

Chansley, who proceeded through the halls of Congress carrying what prosecutors described as a spear with an American flag attached, became the latest of more than 50 Capitol rioters to take a deal with prosecutors so far. He pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony. He’s facing an estimated sentencing range of 41 to 51 months in prison, although he could argue for less time and the judge has the power to hand down a sentence above or below that.

Chansley’s plea marks the beginning of the end of one of the most high-profile prosecutions to date. His outfit and his presence on the Senate floor, as well as his public pronouncements of support for the QAnon collective delusion, all but ensured that photos of him that day would go viral. He was often referred to as the “QAnon shaman” — he has said that he’s a follower of shamanism — and the day after he bragged about his involvement in the riots.

“The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Chansley told NBC News on Jan. 7, in an interview quoted by prosecutors in their successful efforts to keep him in jail after his arrest.

Once he was in custody, his legal defense invited media coverage and public attention. Most defendants have tried to keep a low profile — especially since judges have signaled that they do not want cases tried in the press — but Chansley at one point taped an interview from jail that aired on 60 Minutes+ in March. The move earned him and his lawyer a rebuke from the judge. His lawyer publicized via court filings that Chansley had sought a pardon from former president Donald Trump — he did not receive one — then publicly disavowed his support for Trump and issued a public apology, and offered himself as a witness for Trump’s impeachment trial earlier this year (he was not called to testify.)

Chansley did not speak much during Friday’s plea hearing. During an early exchange where US District Judge Royce Lamberth confirmed that he was mentally competent to enter a guilty plea, Chansley thanked the judge for taking his mental health concerns seriously, and said he hoped the judge wasn’t offended by statements he’d made during a psychiatric evaluation about hoping Lamberth would be “impartial.” Lamberth said he wasn’t offended, and in fact thought Chansley’s statements had been “fairly pleasant.”

“God bless you and thank you for you what you do for our country,” Chansley said.