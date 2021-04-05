Prosecutors Are Nearing A Cooperation Deal With A Man Accused Of Using Bear Spray Against Capitol Police

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors are in “advanced plea negotiations” with an alleged Capitol rioter with Oath Keeper ties in exchange for his cooperation with the ongoing investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurgency, a new filing in federal court revealed Monday.

The public filing had apparently been made in error — prosecutors had intended to file it under seal because the defendant, Jon Schaffer, was already providing information to the government. Revealing his cooperation “may reveal the existence, scope, and direction of the ongoing and confidential investigation,” Assistant US Attorney Ahmed Baset wrote in the brief, which was quickly removed from the public docket but has been viewed by BuzzFeed News. It was not immediately clear how the document ended up on the public docket.

The government had previously shared in public court filings and hearings that it is extending plea offers to some of the more than 350 people charged to date with participating in the Capitol insurrection. But prosecutors have been nonspecific about the timelines and terms of those plea negotiations and in this filing said its negotiations with Schaffer were “the first and most advanced” involving “any of the over 300 Capitol Riot defendants.”

Among other things, Schaffer, who is 53 and from Columbus, Indiana, was charged with spraying US Capitol Police officers with “bear spray” as he and other rioters tried to push officers back in order to force their way into the Capitol. Prosecutors said Schaffer, whom they note is well known for his role as the guitarist and main songwriter for the heavy metal band Iced Earth, was captured on surveillance tape inside the Capitol building carrying “bear spray” and holding clear sunglasses. He was arrested on Jan. 17 and has been in detention since then.

At the time of his arrest, prosecutors noted a connection between Schaffer and organized extremist group the Oath Keepers, pointing out that he was wearing a baseball cap reading “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member” on Jan. 6. In a separate case, a dozen alleged Oath Keepers members and associates have been charged with conspiracy for their role in the events of that day, although Schaffer has not been identified in court papers as being involved with that group of defendants. The Indiana Oath Keepers chapter released a statement a week after Schaffer was arrested saying he is “NOT” a member of that group.

Monday’s filing didn’t include any details about what information Schaffer has shared with investigators.

“If alerted to this information, investigation targets against whom the defendant may be providing information about could be immediately prompted to flee from prosecution, destroy or conceal incriminating evidence, alter their operational tactics to avoid future detection, attempt to influence or intimidate potential witnesses, and otherwise take steps to undermine the investigation and avoid future prosecution,” Baset wrote.