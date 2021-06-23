The First Capitol Rioter To Be Sentenced Won’t Spend Any Time In Jail

WASHINGTON — Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old Indiana woman charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection who described it as the “best day ever” on Facebook, was sentenced on Wednesday to probation and no jail time after pleading guilty to a single misdemeanor.



In announcing the sentence, US District Judge Royce Lamberth said that Morgan-Lloyd had made it an "easy case" by cutting a deal early with prosecutors and accepting responsibility, but acknowledged that some members of the public upset by the events of Jan. 6 might not agree with him "giving you the break that I’m going to give you." He warned that other defendants charged with participating in the insurrection should not take away "that probation is the automatic outcome here."

Lamberth also had harsh words for Republican lawmakers who have tried to downplay the seriousness of the attack on the Capitol, which the judge described as a "disgrace to our country."

"I’m especially troubled by the accounts of some members of Congress that Jan. 6 was just a day of tourists walking through the Capitol. I don’t know what planet they were on, but there are millions of people in this country that saw what happened," the judge said.



Morgan-Lloyd is the first person to face sentencing in the Capitol riot cases, setting an important benchmark for the 200-plus other people charged to date with only misdemeanor counts for their role in the insurrection. The rest of the nearly 500 defendants arrested so far are facing at least one felony, which bumps up the amount of time behind bars they could face, although early plea deals in those cases suggest sentences far below the maximums are on the table, at least for people who cut a deal with prosecutors.

Morgan-Lloyd had been charged with four misdemeanors for illegally entering the Capitol; she cut a deal and pleaded guilty to one of those counts, for “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.” The charge carried a maximum sentence of six months in jail. As part of the plea deal she agreed to pay $500 in restitution towards the nearly $1.5 million in damage the government has said rioters caused; defendants who plead guilty to felony charges have agreed to pay $2,000.

Morgan-Lloyd's attorney and the prosecutor had asked the judge to also sentence her to 40 hours of community service, but the judge tripled that, ordering 120 hours of service instead.

"You’ve led a very good life... and I know I will never see you again," Lamberth said, speaking into a laptop positioned in front of him in the courtroom to Morgan-Lloyd, who appeared for the hearing remotely by video.

"Never," Morgan-Lloyd said, smiling and shaking her head.



Morgan-Lloyd cried during the hearing as she addressed the judge and said she wouldn't have gone to the Capitol if she'd known what would happen. Her lawyer H. Heather Shaner had described her to the judge as "among the least culpable of the individuals who went from listening to the ex-president’s speech to walking down to the capitol at his admonition."

"I would just like to apologize to the court, the American people, my family," Morgan-Lloyd said. "I went there to support and show support for President Trump, and I’m ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day."

The vast majority of federal criminal cases end with a guilty plea. Signing a deal with prosecutors brings down the amount of time behind bars defendants generally are likely to face, especially if they have a minimal or nonexistent criminal history.

Shaner filed a brief last week arguing for no jail time for her client. Shaner wrote that although Morgan-Lloyd wasn’t accused of more serious crimes, “she acknowledges that her presence may have given comfort to those who committed acts of violence and acts of destruction.” Morgan-Lloyd had supported Trump but now “totally accepts” that Joe Biden is president, her lawyer wrote. Shaner also noted that she’d had “many political and ethical discussions” with Morgan-Lloyd and assigned her client to read books about racism, antisemitism, and the mistreatment of Native Americans.

Morgan-Lloyd submitted her own written statement to the court, saying she understood that she was “wrong for stepping even one foot into the building,” but was still “shocked” to be arrested and had tried to cooperate with the FBI.