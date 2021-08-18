A Capitol Riot Sentencing Got Derailed After New Videos Surfaced Hours Before The Hearing

Robert Reeder pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for going into the Capitol on Jan. 6, but new videos appeared to show him attacking police.

Jon Cherry / Getty Images Trump supporters gather at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON — A much-anticipated sentencing for Capitol riot defendant Robert Reeder was called off at the last moment Wednesday after new videos surfaced mere hours before that appeared to show Reeder attacking police on Jan. 6.

Reeder had pleaded guilty in June to a single misdemeanor count for parading, demonstrating, and picketing in the Capitol — a nonviolent offense and one of the lowest-level charges filed in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’d been prepared to argue for no jail time, while the government wanted him behind bars for two months because it believed he’d failed to show remorse for his role in the riots. But those plans swiftly fell apart midmorning Wednesday, when a collective of online sleuths who have spent months independently trying to identify people who participated in the riots posted previously unseen footage that they said showed Reeder attacking US Capitol Police officers. Known as “Sedition Hunters,” the group initially tweeted an image of a man with his arm outstretched making contact with an officer; the man was wearing a red hat and blue jacket that matched what Reeder was photographed wearing on Jan. 6 in other evidence previously filed in his case.

We are extremely good at what we do, our small group has spent thousands of hours on research. Yet only 4 hours before a court hearing for a plea deal for Robert Reeder do we find the assault. This truly is a massive undertaking! Did we make it in time? #WeHope Twitter: @SeditionHunters

The group followed up the first tweet with a set of video clips that appeared to show the full confrontation. In the video, two police officers advance in the direction of the man identified as Reeder on the steps in front of one of the entrances to the Capitol. The man is then seen striking at one of the officers before being pushed back as other members of the crowd join the fight.



Another view of #Chindiaper Robert Reeder's attack on an officer Twitter: @SeditionHunters

The abrupt cancellation of Reeder’s sentencing was a dramatic moment that underscored the fact that even as some Capitol riot cases wrap up with plea deals, the wider investigation and prosecution effort is ongoing. New cases are being filed weekly, and some plea agreements have required defendants to turn over their social media accounts to the FBI to review, another sign that investigators continue to collect more evidence.

Appearing before US District Judge Thomas Hogan for what was supposed to be Reeder’s sentencing on Wednesday afternoon, Assistant US Attorney Josh Rothstein confirmed that the government had become aware of the new video footage earlier in the day and immediately notified the court and Reeder’s lawyer.

Department of Justice A still image of Reeder outside of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, included in the government's filing.