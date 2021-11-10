A Capitol Rioter Will Spend More Than 3 Years In Prison For Punching A Police Officer In The Head

WASHINGTON — Scott Fairlamb, a former mixed martial arts fighter from New Jersey captured on video punching a police officer in the head at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, was sentenced on Wednesday to 41 months in prison.

Fairlamb is the first Capitol rioter set to spend years behind bars. The sentence from US District Judge Royce Lamberth was three months less than the 44 months in prison that prosecutors had argued for, and 40 months more than the 11 months that Fairlamb’s lawyer had argued would be appropriate; he’s already served nearly 10 months in jail since his arrest.

Ahead of sentencing at the Wednesday hearing, prosecutors laid out his criminal history, including two past convictions for assault as well as a threat he made against Rep. Cori Bush, in arguing for the need for a significant sentence for deterrence.

“His previous sentences were not sufficient to deter this particular assault,” prosecutors said. “And so, we would submit that there is a real need for specific deterrence here.“

Prosecutors also urged the court to deliver a sentence based on federal guidelines, noting that there is a “large number of defendants” in the Jan. 6 riot. Lamberth later acknowledged it was “significant” that Fairlamb is the first Capitol rioter who has been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers on Jan. 6.

Fairlamb isn’t the first Capitol rioter to face sentencing after pleading guilty to a felony charge, but he is the first person sentenced in these cases who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and the first defendant to appear before a judge with a hefty amount of potential prison time on the table. According to his plea agreement, his estimated sentencing range was 41 to 51 months in prison; judges aren’t bound by those recommendations, but they’re meant to provide guidance.

“It’s such a serious offense under the circumstances, and an affront to society and to the law,” the judge told Fairlamb during the sentencing hearing. “I cannot, in good conscience, go below the guidelines.”

Fairlamb, a former gym owner, was arrested on Jan. 22. He was captured on video assaulting a police officer on the grounds outside the Capitol — video that was shown at his sentencing hearing — and admitted to going inside the building.