Prosecutors Have Had Six Months To Go After The Capitol Mob. Here’s What They Have So Far.

WASHINGTON — Tuesday marked six months since thousands of supporters of Donald Trump's toppled and streamed past police barriers onto the grounds of the US Capitol, with hundreds making their way inside the building as lawmakers, staffers, and journalists scrambled to take shelter.

The investigation shows no signs of ending any time soon. New arrests have been unsealed in federal court every week since the riots. The FBI continues to solicit tips from the public to identify hundreds of suspects photographed and recorded on video at the scene. And a handful of plea deals made public so far confirm that investigators are working with cooperating defendants to build other cases.

Here’s what we know a half year in, based on BuzzFeed News’ ongoing analysis of court records and numbers provided by the Justice Department:

Number of arrests: 535+

That’s according to the latest numbers released on Tuesday by the Justice Department. Very few people were arrested at the Capitol on Jan. 6; the vast majority of the rioters who came to Washington, DC, from across the country went home. Since then, arrests have taken place on a rolling basis in nearly every state as the investigation unfolded.

Prosecutors have continuously bumped up the benchmark for how many cases to expect. When they first started setting numerical benchmarks in court filings in March, the US attorney’s office said they anticipated bringing at least 400 cases; they’re now well past 500 and haven’t articulated when they’ll stop. An estimated 800 people entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and thousands gathered on the grounds in front. Prosecutors have dropped just two cases — one because the defendant died, and one for reasons they haven’t fully explained yet, only telling the judge that the decision was made “upon reflection of the facts currently known to the government.”

A significant number of cases now involve people who aren’t accused of going inside the building at all, but are charged with assaulting police or destroying equipment that belonged to media outlets on the grounds outside. On Tuesday, the FBI released 11 new videos of suspects they’re looking for in connection with attacks on federal officers.

Number of defendants in jail: ~70

At least 70 defendants have been ordered to stay in jail pending a trial or are being held in custody as they wait for a pretrial detention hearing to decide their fate for the foreseeable future. Most defendants have been allowed to return home, sometimes with strict conditions like home incarceration or GPS monitoring, and sometimes with minimal restrictions on their movement. These release conditions depend on the seriousness of the charges in a given case and the degree to which judges find a defendant poses a danger to the community — and, specifically, the likelihood they’ll participate in another violent demonstration — or a flight risk. The proportion of defendants released from custody after their arrest has grown since a federal appeals court in March set the bar much higher for prosecutors to successfully argue that defendants should stay behind bars if they weren’t charged with assaulting cops, property destruction, or preplanning for violence.

A handful of defendants who are charged with assaulting police or taking a leadership role in organizing others to travel to DC and descend on the Capitol have tried to appeal their incarceration, arguing that their alleged conduct was less serious than others charged with violence that day. But the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit so far has rejected petitions to create different tiers under the umbrella of more serious conduct and those defendants have stayed in jail.

Number of sentences: 1

The only defendant to face sentencing so far, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, received no jail time. Morgan-Lloyd, who had described entering the Capitol as “the best day ever” on Facebook, originally was charged with four misdemeanors but cut a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to just one of them. She was sentenced to probation in June after making a tearful plea for leniency to a judge, an outcome that other defendants who cut a similar deal — and, like Morgan-Lloyd, don’t have previous convictions — are likely to argue for.