President Donald Trump Has Used Executive Privilege To Keep Democrats From Getting Mueller’s Full Report And Files
The move comes as the House Judiciary Committee prepares to vote to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt over access to the report.
WASHINGTON – The House Judiciary Committee is voting Wednesday to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt for refusing to turn over an unredacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report as well as Mueller’s investigative files.
Shortly before the vote, the Justice Department sent a letter notifying the committee that President Donald Trump had asserted executive privilege over all of the information — Mueller’s unredacted report and millions of pages of underlying evidence from the investigation — covered by the subpoena.
It is the first time Trump has invoked executive privilege to shield information from Congress. It’s not the final word from the president on this information, though. The Justice Department said it was a broad, “protective” assertion of privilege to stop the records from being disclosed while the White House does a “full review.” There is precedent for this kind of move. In a letter to Trump on Wednesday, Barr cited a 1996 legal opinion from then-attorney general Janet Reno concluding that then-president Bill Clinton could assert "protective" privilege over a set of White House counsel documents in the face of a congressional subpoena and contempt vote while the White House did a complete review.
"Faced with Chairman Nadler’s blatant abuse of power, and at the Attorney General’s request, the President has no other option than to make a protective assertion of executive privilege," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.
Rep. Jerry Nadler, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, called the invocation of executive privilege “a clear escalation of the Trump administration's blanket defiance of Congress's mandated duties.”
The committee had already planned to vote Wednesday to hold Barr in contempt over access to the full report. The vote will be the first step — the resolution then go before the full House. If Democrats want to sue Barr and the Justice Department to enforce their subpoena, they’ll have to specifically vote to do so, regardless of the final outcome of the contempt proceedings.
Nadler said Wednesday the contempt motion is about not just Mueller report, but defending the powers of Congress. Nadler argued that by refusing to hand over the documents the Trump White House is gutting Congress’s role as a co-equal branch of government. “If allowed to go unchecked, this obstruction means the end of congressional oversight,” said Nadler.
Ranking Republican Rep. Doug Collins said the contempt motion was due to sour grapes among Democrats because the Mueller report did not find that the Trump administration colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. Collins said that Democrats did not get grounds to impeach Trump and “as a result, they’re angry.”
During the hearing, Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson broached the subject of impeaching Donald Trump, in a break with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has repeatedly quashed impeachment speculation. Johnson said that Congress has constitutional responsibilities to engage in. “One of which is possibly impeachment,” he said. “How can we impeach without getting the documents? So we must get this document.”
The committee's subpoena had demanded that Barr produce the full Mueller report and other records related to the investigation by May 1. The House Judiciary Committee issued the subpoena on April 18, the day that Barr publicly released a redacted version of the report. Barr offered members of Congress the opportunity to read a less redacted version in private, but Democrats largely rejected the offer and demanded to see the full document.
A BuzzFeed News review of the public version of Mueller’s 448-page report showed that approximately a third of the pages had a redaction, and most were in the first volume, which focused on the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. The redactions ranged from a single word to an entire page. According to the Justice Department, members of Congress were allowed to see 98.5 percent of the report, including 99.9 percent of the second volume, which dealt with the investigation into whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.
Wednesday’s vote comes after the Justice Department and committee Democrats spent several days exchanging sternly worded letters and statements. On May 1 — the day the documents were due under the subpoena — the head of DOJ’s Office of Legislative Affairs, Stephen Boyd, wrote Nadler that the department would not produce them. Boyd wrote that Democrats had failed to provide a “legitimate legislative purpose” in digging into investigative files, and that the department by law could not reveal grand jury information in the report.
Committee Democrats and Justice Department officials met Tuesday to negotiate in advance of Wednesday’s vote, but those efforts failed. Nadler released a statement saying the Justice Department had “abruptly” announced in the middle of talks that they planned to ask Trump to invoke executive privilege to shield the documents. Boyd wrote a letter saying the committee had added to its demands for access to information in a way that would risk violating court orders and compromising ongoing investigations.
“Such unreasonable demands, together with the Committee’s precipitous threat to hold the Attorney General in contempt, are a transparent attempt to short-circuit the constitutionally mandated accommodation process and provoke an unnecessary conflict between our respective branches of government,“ Boyd wrote.
If the full House ultimately votes to find Barr in contempt, it would be the ninth time that’s happened since 1978, according to congressional records. Barr would be the fifth executive branch official and second US attorney general found in contempt during that time; the Republican-led House voted to hold former attorney general Eric Holder Jr. in contempt in 2012.
The House doesn’t need to formally vote to hold a government official or private citizen in contempt in order to take them to court, but members do have to vote to authorize legal action. In 2016, for instance, the Senate voted to approve a civil lawsuit to enforce a subpoena for documents from Carl Ferrer, who was the CEO of Backpage.com.
Congress can also refer cases to the US attorney’s office in Washington, DC, for consideration, but those rarely lead to criminal charges. Only one person in the past 40 years has been indicted and gone to prison after being held in contempt of Congress, former EPA official Rita Lavella, and she wasn’t actually convicted of that crime.
In April 1983, the House voted 413-0 to hold Lavelle in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena to testify about the EPA’s efforts to clean up hazardous waste sites. Congress referred her case to the US attorney’s office, and a grand jury indicted her a month later. In addition to contempt of Congress, Lavelle was also charged with perjury and interfering with congressional investigations. She pleaded not guilty and went to trial. The jury found her guilty of the perjury and impeding charges, but acquitted her of the contempt count.
Lavelle’s former boss at the EPA, Anne Gorsuch, was found in contempt of Congress twice. (Her son is US Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.)
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Zoe Tillman is a legal reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Paul McLeod is a politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
