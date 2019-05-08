President Donald Trump Has Used Executive Privilege To Keep Democrats From Getting Mueller’s Full Report And Files

WASHINGTON – The House Judiciary Committee is voting Wednesday to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt for refusing to turn over an unredacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report as well as Mueller’s investigative files.



Shortly before the vote, the Justice Department sent a letter notifying the committee that President Donald Trump had asserted executive privilege over all of the information — Mueller’s unredacted report and millions of pages of underlying evidence from the investigation — covered by the subpoena.

It is the first time Trump has invoked executive privilege to shield information from Congress. It’s not the final word from the president on this information, though. The Justice Department said it was a broad, “protective” assertion of privilege to stop the records from being disclosed while the White House does a “full review.” There is precedent for this kind of move. In a letter to Trump on Wednesday, Barr cited a 1996 legal opinion from then-attorney general Janet Reno concluding that then-president Bill Clinton could assert "protective" privilege over a set of White House counsel documents in the face of a congressional subpoena and contempt vote while the White House did a complete review.

"Faced with Chairman Nadler’s blatant abuse of power, and at the Attorney General’s request, the President has no other option than to make a protective assertion of executive privilege," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.



Rep. Jerry Nadler, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, called the invocation of executive privilege “a clear escalation of the Trump administration's blanket defiance of Congress's mandated duties.”

The committee had already planned to vote Wednesday to hold Barr in contempt over access to the full report. The vote will be the first step — the resolution then go before the full House. If Democrats want to sue Barr and the Justice Department to enforce their subpoena, they’ll have to specifically vote to do so, regardless of the final outcome of the contempt proceedings.

Nadler said Wednesday the contempt motion is about not just Mueller report, but defending the powers of Congress. Nadler argued that by refusing to hand over the documents the Trump White House is gutting Congress’s role as a co-equal branch of government. “If allowed to go unchecked, this obstruction means the end of congressional oversight,” said Nadler.

Ranking Republican Rep. Doug Collins said the contempt motion was due to sour grapes among Democrats because the Mueller report did not find that the Trump administration colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. Collins said that Democrats did not get grounds to impeach Trump and “as a result, they’re angry.”

During the hearing, Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson broached the subject of impeaching Donald Trump, in a break with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has repeatedly quashed impeachment speculation. Johnson said that Congress has constitutional responsibilities to engage in. “One of which is possibly impeachment,” he said. “How can we impeach without getting the documents? So we must get this document.”

The committee's subpoena had demanded that Barr produce the full Mueller report and other records related to the investigation by May 1. The House Judiciary Committee issued the subpoena on April 18, the day that Barr publicly released a redacted version of the report. Barr offered members of Congress the opportunity to read a less redacted version in private, but Democrats largely rejected the offer and demanded to see the full document.

A BuzzFeed News review of the public version of Mueller’s 448-page report showed that approximately a third of the pages had a redaction, and most were in the first volume, which focused on the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. The redactions ranged from a single word to an entire page. According to the Justice Department, members of Congress were allowed to see 98.5 percent of the report, including 99.9 percent of the second volume, which dealt with the investigation into whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.