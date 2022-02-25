Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Will Be The First Black Woman To Be Nominated For The US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has selected Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the US Supreme Court, a source familiar with the decision confirmed, making her the first Black woman ever chosen for the high court and kicking off Democrats’ effort to secure what remains of the court’s liberal minority.

Biden is expected to officially announce his decision Friday at the White House.

Jackson, a judge on the powerful US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, was widely considered a frontrunner for the next Supreme Court vacancy under a Democratic president long before Biden was elected. She brings both the elite credentials that have defined modern nominees — two Harvard degrees, prestigious clerkships, stints at white-shoe law firms; as a federal public defender and member of the US Sentencing Commission, she also has less common professional experiences that liberals have clamored for on the bench.

She is poised to make history. There have been 115 justices since the earliest iteration of the Supreme Court in 1789. If confirmed, Jackson not only would be the first Black woman to serve but also only the third Black person and the sixth woman. Black women have been dramatically underrepresented across the federal bench. Nominations of people of color and women picked up in the latter part of the 20th century, but the representation of Black women has continued to lag.

Democrats hold a slim majority in the US Senate, giving Biden the numbers he needs to move Jackson’s nomination through, but with little margin for error. Jackson was nominated for the DC Circuit during Biden’s first year in office, giving her the benefit of recently going through the Senate confirmation process, not to mention the Republican opposition wringer. She was confirmed to the appeals court in June 2021 by a vote of 53 to 44, managing to secure a small amount of bipartisan support along with all 50 Democrats.

Her relatively brief tenure on the DC Circuit means she has less of a record of precedent-setting opinions for her supporters to champion — and her detractors to pick apart — than other recent Supreme Court nominees. As a federal district judge in Washington since 2013, however, she has presided over a string of high-profile cases and developed a long record of written opinions.

In a 120-page opinion in November 2019, she ruled that former president Donald Trump’s first White House counsel, Don McGahn, had to comply with a congressional subpoena to testify in connection with the Russia investigation. The legal fight slogged through the DC Circuit for the next year and a half and ended with McGahn reaching an agreement to testify last summer. The way that case ended meant the appeals court never resolved the Trump administration’s challenge to Jackson’s core conclusion that McGahn couldn’t claim total immunity, but it left intact a ruling that upheld her finding that House Democrats had standing to bring the case in the first place.

In spring 2018, Jackson was one of several federal judges who blocked the Trump administration from cutting off funding to teen pregnancy prevention programs. The following year, she halted the administration’s efforts to expand fast-track deportations. The DC Circuit later lifted the injunction, but the majority defended her decision to enter an order that applied nationwide; Trump administration officials and conservative legal advocates routinely criticized judges who blocked policies on a national scale, versus applying orders to a specific region or the parties who sued. One of Jackson’s colleagues, citing her opinion several months later, called her analysis “incisive.”

Jackson’s criminal case docket over the years included the prosecution of Edgar Maddison Welch, a man who brought loaded guns into a DC restaurant in response to the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory. She sentenced him in 2017 to four years in prison.

Although she’s only been on the DC Circuit for several months, she’s already been involved in a handful of notable cases. In December, she was part of the three-judge panel that gave Trump a loss in his effort to stop the special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection from getting certain archived White House records; Trump argued they should be shielded by executive privilege. Jackson didn’t write the opinion but joined the 3–0 decision. Trump ultimately failed to convince any court, including the US Supreme Court, to block the National Archives from turning over records to the committee.

Last summer, she was on a panel that rejected an effort by Julian Khater, one of two men charged with conspiring to assault Officer Brian Sicknick with a chemical spray at the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, to challenge his detention pending trial. In the three-page order — which didn’t set precedent for the circuit and only applied to Khater’s case — the judges concluded they didn’t find any clear error with the district judge’s decision to keep him in custody.

Jackson and the other judges considering Khater’s case noted “the violent nature of appellant’s assault on law enforcement on January 6, which evidences a flagrant disregard of legal authority and disrespect for law enforcement, in addition to the district court’s findings that appellant had engaged in some level of prior planning and coordination and ultimately contributed to the breach of the Capitol.”

Jackson’s first published, precedent-setting opinion as a circuit court judge was released at the start of February, just a few weeks before Biden announced her nomination to the Supreme Court. In a win for a coalition of unions representing federal government employees, Jackson and the two other judges on the panel tossed out a 2020 policy change by the Federal Labor Relations Authority that raised the bar for when federal employers had to engage in collective bargaining over changes to “conditions of employment.”