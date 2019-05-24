The ACLU And Planned Parenthood Are Suing Alabama Over The State's New Abortion Law

WASHINGTON – The ACLU and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging Alabama's new abortion law, which, if it takes effect in November, would be the strictest abortion law in the nation.

Reproductive rights groups vowed to sue as soon as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the ban on May 15. The law makes it a felony for health providers in the state to perform nearly all abortions, only with exceptions if the women's life is at "serious" risk.

Doctors who violate the law could face decades in prison. The law doesn't subject women who obtain abortions to criminal prosecution, but would make it all but impossible for them to have the procedure without traveling out of the state.

Given the precedent set by the US Supreme Court with Roe v. Wade in 1973, which established women's constitutional right to abortion, the state is expected to lose in the lower courts. Ivey and other supporters of the law have made clear that their goal is to get the case up to the US Supreme Court and convince the justices to revisit Roe.

As in other lawsuits challenging restrictive abortion laws, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood are arguing that Alabama's law violates women's right to liberty and privacy under the 14th Amendment.

"Absent an order from this Court, H.B. 314 is scheduled to take effect on November 15, 2019, at which point Plaintiffs will be forced to stop providing and/or referring for abortions," lawyers for the groups wrote in the lawsuit. "Enforcement of the Ban will thereby inflict immediate and irreparable harm on Plaintiffs' patients by violating their constitutional rights, threatening their health and well-being, and forcing them to continue their pregnancies to term against their will."

This is a breaking news article. Please come back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.