When Kourtney Slapped Kim, It Changed Reality TV Forever

It seems, then, that this is what he (and the network) believed the show should be: being outed and being slapped are, after all, real things that really happen to people all the time. Whether they should be valorized as interesting or even tolerated as acceptable is, of course, a different question.

To this day, McGee maintains that while her behavior was inappropriate, it was MTV’s decision to air everything that had happened that was the real assault. “It’s the show. They own the edit,” she told Jezebel’s DirtCast in 2017. “If John Murray genuinely cared about Stephen’s sexual orientation and how this might come across for his life … it did not have to be there. Period. And they didn’t have to air me getting hit.”

Again, MTV has never released a statement about the thought process behind airing all of this, but that silence — and the network’s subsequent actions — speak for them. The Real World: Seattle marked a turning point in the show’s tone, away from any pretensions to social commentary and toward the Girls Gone Wild–style antics it would go on to embrace. It’s no accident that the following season, which took place in Hawaii, presented a new high-water mark for nudity, sex, and alcohol consumption on the show, which climaxed with cast member Ruthie Alcaide driving home from a bar drunk. Production, with a mandate to be as hands-off as possible, eventually did have to step in and give her an ultimatum: Either she would seek treatment, or she would have to leave. (Likely at least in part because Alcaide was becoming an insurance liability.)

Producers had appeared onscreen only a handful of times before this. The Real World: New York’s Rebecca Blasband had a brief fling with a camera operator in Season 1; the camera operator lost his job over it. After that, no one from production appeared in an episode again until after the slap, when they came to tell the other roommates what had happened, and asked them to decide whether Williams should stay in the house or not. They voted yes, as long as he agreed to attend anger management classes. (As it happens, though, production became part of the storyline in Seattle again soon after, when producers discovered that the girlfriend cast member David Burns had been talking about was, in fact, a Real World casting director. Like the New York camera operator, she was fired over their involvement.)

At that point, the way reality TV shows tried to maintain the fiction of seamless authenticity was to keep the camera’s focus narrow and ignore the machinery, literal and figurative, that surrounded the casts — who in turn pretended they didn’t know they were being surveilled for entertainment. Producers portrayed the slap as a random eruption of violence between people, instead of a provocation coaxed out of the intentionally stressful circumstances cast members were in.

In the next few years, reality TV would become a genre in its own right. Survivor and Big Brother both premiered in 2000; American Idol and The Bachelor in 2002. The explosive growth of the category led to plenty of diversification and numerous new niches, but The Real World remained one of its biggest names.

The increasing number of shows also meant that “former reality TV star” became an understood class of celebrity, and together, those alumni figured out ways to monetize their notoriety (for example, a lot of club appearances, many hapless attempts to act, and the occasional T-shirt company). Which made it harder and harder to ignore that when people went on reality TV, they did it not because of an innocent sense of curiosity, but with a specific end in mind: to become famous.

Which in turn made it difficult to deny that when we watched them, we were their accomplices and enablers. We were making them famous — and thus wealthier and more powerful than us. All of our perceived intimacy with reality TV show casts vanished when they stepped off camera and into the actual real world, where they became almost as untouchable and unknowable as the rest of the celebrity pantheon. We started to feel pretty uneasy about that. We started looking for a way to take these people down a peg or two.