Here’s How To Be Kinder To Your Fasting Friends This Ramadan

Zain Alam is an artist and storyteller whose work explores South Asian artistic traditions, Islamic history, and diasporic identity in America. His recording project Humeysha is based out of NYC and has been featured in Noisey, Fader, and The Village Voice. He is presently artist-in-residence at the ArtCenter/South Florida BHQFU fellowship and a graduate student of Islamic studies at Harvard University.

