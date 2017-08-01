The schools most at risk serve more than 3.5 million kids, and not only on the coasts. Louisiana schools are especially vulnerable.

More than 6,300 public schools nationwide, serving more than 3.5 million kids, are located in flood zones and risk damage from heavy rains and tropical storms, according to a report published on Tuesday.



And even when a school is not in a flood zone, the kids attending it could live in one, notes the report, published by the research and public policy nonprofit The Pew Charitable Trusts and the consulting firm ICF.

“When a school floods, it can mean more than a day off of school,” Laura Lightbody, director of Pew’s Flood-Prepared Communities project and one of the study authors, said in a press call. Besides disrupting learning, there can be high costs associated with repairing schools, she said.

There are more than 96,000 public schools in the US, serving 50 million-plus students. Lightbody and her colleagues scored the flood risk for each school based not only on whether a school is in a flood zone, but also the percentage of its community in a flood zone and the number of federally determined flood disasters in its county since 1953. (For about 12,500 of these schools, however, digital flood map data wasn’t available and the analysis couldn’t be completed.)

The researchers then evaluated each county in the country based on the flood risk of every school within it, and ranked the top 100. Louisiana has 24 of these high-risk counties, and Florida has 15. Florida’s Monroe County, at the very bottom of the state, is the nation’s riskiest.

One of the biggest findings of the report is that the counties at risk of flooding — especially the top 100 — are in a mix of coastal and inland locations. “Every state across the country faces flood risk,” Lightbody said.

This report comes almost a year after record-setting rains inundated central Louisiana last August. Flooding from the massive event left dozens of schools in disrepair only a few days into the school year. The impacts linger today.

“There are still school buildings in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes that will not reopen for the 2017-2018 school year,” Sydni Dunn, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Education, wrote in an email to BuzzFeed News. All students are still able to go to school, she added, thanks to sharing facilities or setting up temporary ones.

In Livingston Parish, for example, 16 schools suffered at least some flood damage and 3 of them remain closed, according to the parish’s superintendent, Rick Wentzel. Paying for all this “is a pretty big burden,” Wentzel said. The costs associated with repairing the schools and other school-owned buildings, and setting up alternative plans have so far been “in the neighborhood of 45 million,” he said, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) covering almost half of those costs.