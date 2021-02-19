Texas Leaders Ignored Warnings A Decade Ago That Their Power Supply Was In Danger

“We’ve watched this movie before and the sequel is worse than the original,” one Texas energy expert said.

David J. Phillip / AP People wait in line to fill propane tanks in Houston on Feb. 17.

The crisis that played out in Texas this week — where an Arctic blast knocked out access to the state’s power and water supplies for days, leading millions to struggle to stay warm and at least 10 people to die — didn’t have to be so dire. Almost exactly a decade ago, in February 2011, frigid temperatures caused some of the state’s key power infrastructure, including natural gas wells, to freeze up, cutting off a major source of electricity and heating for Texans. That power freeze wasn’t as debilitating because temperatures didn’t get as cold or stay low for as long. But it was a lesson that, in a generally warm state that relies on a separate power grid from the rest of the country, things could get much more deadly. Not only did federal regulators identify that the state’s energy system was vulnerable to extreme cold, but even the state’s grid operator and several power suppliers all acknowledged the need for wells, pipelines, and power plants to be better protected from the low temperatures. But it’s clear that didn’t happen. Now, as power is returning for millions of people in the state, many Texans want answers for why that early warning went unheeded. “We had a decade to improve the system and it looks like we kind of didn’t do it. At least, we didn’t do it sufficiently,” Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas at Austin, told BuzzFeed News. “We’ve watched this movie before and the sequel is worse than the original.”

Ralph Barrera / AP Icy highways in Austin on Feb. 4, 2011, after a major storm hit the state

The 2011 rolling blackouts affected up to 3.2 million Texans — and blame was laid primarily on the ability of the state’s power resources to handle extremely cold weather. “The majority of the problems experienced by many generators that tripped, suffered derates, or failed to start during the event were attributable, either directly or indirectly, to the cold weather itself,” according to a report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation released in August 2011. “Generators and natural gas producers suffered severe losses of capacity despite having received accurate forecasts of the storm,” the federal report continued. “Entities in both categories report having winterization procedures in place. However, the poor performance of many of these generating units and wells suggests these procedures were either inadequate or were not adequately followed.” Even the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the nonprofit that operates the state’s central grid, determined the problems were triggered by “either insufficient or ineffective” preparation for the cold and recommended better communication and planning in the future. The FERC report went even further, strongly advising ways the state could avoid a similar crisis in the future: by forcing power providers, which already had capabilities set up to protect power sources from heat, to also protect their wells, pipes, and plants against extreme cold. If they didn’t, the report said, the state legislature should consider fining them. This year, a jet stream of cold air originating in the Arctic, sometimes called the polar vortex, dipped all the way down to Texas, spurring temperatures as low as 6 below zero. Some research suggests the polar vortex is becoming more destabilized due to human-made climate change, meaning Texans and others across the US could face more weather like this in the future. “Texas' horrific experience gives a glimpse of what is ahead,” Alice Hill, a senior energy and environment fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told BuzzFeed News in an email. “Owners and operators of infrastructure still do not yet routinely account for the future risk of climate change in their planning, which means the country will experience more widespread failures in the future.”

Ricardo B. Brazziell / Reuters Howard and Nena Mamou eat dinner at their home in Hutto, Texas, on Feb. 16.

As early as Feb. 7, meteorologists at the National Weather Service started warning Texas officials about an incoming winter storm and cold spell. By Feb. 13, all 254 Texas counties were under a winter storm watch. That same day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for each county.

Despite reassurances that the state’s power supply and grid were ready, problems began late Sunday night. That’s when several of the state’s generators began to go offline as equipment froze up and malfunctioned at the same time as people’s demand for electricity and heating to warm their homes reached record highs. To avoid an uncontrolled blackout, ERCOT immediately directed a series of intentional blackouts. The state was “seconds and minutes” away from “catastrophic blackouts,” ERCOT leaders said on Thursday. But what were supposed to be temporary rolling blackouts ended up lasting days for some people as the resources powering the grid suffered more problems. At one point, some 4 million people didn’t have power. Ali Mostafavi’s power went out Monday afternoon and stayed out for roughly 72 hours before finally returning on Thursday morning. After sleeping in a cold home for one night, his family crashed with friends to stay warm. “We are seeing areas that didn’t have outages at all. We’re seeing areas that have been out for the entire period,” said Mostafavi, an associate professor in civil and environmental engineering at Texas A&M University. “And there is no communication.” While wealthier residents were able to use backup generators or flee to hotels to escape the cold, others resorted to burning their own belongings or fuel like propane inside to stay warm. By Tuesday, there were more than 300 cases of possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Texas’s Harris County and at least 10 people had died statewide. And as the power started to return by midweek, a growing number of people had lost access to clean water due to frozen and burst pipes, causing some to boil melted snow or fork over $45 for three cases of water.



Courtney Sacco / Reuters A car idles in a driveway on Jordan Drive, a street with no power early in the morning on Feb. 17.