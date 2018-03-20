BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The East Coast Is Getting Buried In Snow

science

The East Coast Is Getting Buried In Snow

Philadelphia, New York, and Boston could all see a foot or more of snow. It’s the fourth storm to strike the Northeast in a month.

By Zahra Hirji

Headshot of Zahra Hirji

Zahra Hirji

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 21, 2018, at 12:57 p.m. ET

Posted on March 20, 2018, at 3:49 p.m. ET

It’s the start of spring, but the East Coast apparently didn’t get the memo — it's getting slammed by the fourth winter storm in a month.

Spring begins in less than three hours! ...and we have winter weather warnings all over the east coast. Nature cares not for our arbitrary dates. #firstdayofspring https://t.co/Z9huOQNxeS
NWS @NWS

Spring begins in less than three hours! ...and we have winter weather warnings all over the east coast. Nature cares not for our arbitrary dates. #firstdayofspring https://t.co/Z9huOQNxeS

Reply Retweet Favorite
NWS via Twitter / Via Twitter: @NWS

Getting snow "this late in March — it’s an anomaly," Frank Pereira, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, told BuzzFeed News.

The two-part nor’easter brought light snow on Tuesday to the Mid-Atlantic, including parts of Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Wednesday's second, heavier round of snow is now blanketing the region, starting southwest and moving to the northeast.

Powerful SNOW STORM as seen from your #GOESEast satellite this morning. Over a foot of heavy snow is expected across a large portion of the east coast. https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP ❄️❄️❄️❄️ https://t.co/vYtZM8TovT
NWS @NWS

Powerful SNOW STORM as seen from your #GOESEast satellite this morning. Over a foot of heavy snow is expected across a large portion of the east coast. https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP ❄️❄️❄️❄️ https://t.co/vYtZM8TovT

Reply Retweet Favorite
NWS via Twitter / Via Twitter: @NWS

"The biggest impact of this storm right now is obviously the heavy snow," Pereira said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington, DC, and Baltimore could get between 4 to 8 inches by the storm’s end.

Leah Millis / Reuters


Meanwhile, Philadelphia is on track to get 10 to 12 inches of snow, and New York City could get more than a foot. Boston is forecast to get between 6 and 8 inches.

Latest snowfall forecast for the storm. Snow, heavy at times, continues this afternoon then tapers off later this evening into the overnight. #PAWX #NJWX #MDWX #DEWX https://t.co/x61t7S4hb7
NWS Mount Holly @NWS_MountHolly

Latest snowfall forecast for the storm. Snow, heavy at times, continues this afternoon then tapers off later this evening into the overnight. #PAWX #NJWX #MDWX #DEWX https://t.co/x61t7S4hb7

Reply Retweet Favorite
NWS_MountHolly via Twitter / Via Twitter: @NWS_MountHolly

Beyond snow, parts of the coast could see sustained winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour. There could also be gusts up to 65 miles per hour.

And there are widespread coastal flood warnings in effect, from Delaware up to New York’s Long Island.

Meanwhile, further north in places like Boston coastal flood advisories are in effect. Some of the previous storms this year have brought damaging floods there and to other parts of New England.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 3,000 US flights, many departing or arriving on the East Coast, were canceled Wednesday, according to FlightAware.

#Noreaster4 Update: 3,690 flights now cancelled to/from within US. @EWRairport and @LGAairport are most impacted as of now (over 800 cancellations each). Live cancellation/delay info available here: https://t.co/cdxPRg7G48 https://t.co/NrxoYFVhUc
FlightAware @flightaware

#Noreaster4 Update: 3,690 flights now cancelled to/from within US. @EWRairport and @LGAairport are most impacted as of now (over 800 cancellations each). Live cancellation/delay info available here: https://t.co/cdxPRg7G48 https://t.co/NrxoYFVhUc

Reply Retweet Favorite
Flightaware / Via Twitter: @flightaware

There have also been many train delays and cancelations along the East Coast, according to Amtrak.

SERVICE ALERT: Due to impending severe weather in the Northeast region, we will be operating modified service on Wed. 3/21. Full service will be restored when weather conditions allow us to safely do so. Service and re-accommodation details are outlined below. https://t.co/RncTFtry7O
Amtrak Northeast @AmtrakNEC

SERVICE ALERT: Due to impending severe weather in the Northeast region, we will be operating modified service on Wed. 3/21. Full service will be restored when weather conditions allow us to safely do so. Service and re-accommodation details are outlined below. https://t.co/RncTFtry7O

Reply Retweet Favorite
Amtrak / Via Twitter: @AmtrakNEC

Many East Coast cities canceled schools on Wednesday, including New York City.

REMINDER: @NYCSchools are closed today, March 21st.
Bill de Blasio @NYCMayor

REMINDER: @NYCSchools are closed today, March 21st.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This isn’t the first time four snowstorms have struck the region in such a short timespan. It also happened between December 1986 and January 1987, according to the National Weather Service.

A known occurrence of four nor'easters in four weeks for the northeastern United States
NWS WPC @NWSWPC

A known occurrence of four nor'easters in four weeks for the northeastern United States

Reply Retweet Favorite
NWS via Twitter / Via Twitter: @NWSWPC

UPDATE

This story has been updated with new information about the storm and its impacts.


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT