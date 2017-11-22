After a political appointee took charge of EPA grants, the agency cut short a six-year, $1.95 million grant to a Pennsylvania newspaper covering the Chesapeake Bay. Now a fight is brewing.

Controversial cuts to Environmental Protection Agency grants under the Trump administration are facing a first legal challenge, from a small Pennsylvania newspaper that lost $1.25 million in promised funding for environmental news coverage.



In a brief email dated Aug. 23, the EPA notified the Bay Journal, a small Pennsylvania newspaper covering the Chesapeake Bay, that it was cutting short a six-year, $1.95 million grant “[d]ue to a shift in priorities.”

Local politicians from both sides of the aisle, such as Republican Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia and Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, have questioned the decision and rallied behind the local paper. Now the Bay Journal is appealing the revoked grant on the grounds it was unlawful and politically motivated.

“The termination was an ill-conceived and poorly executed political decision that may well have been made because of the content of what the Bay Journal published,” according to the Bay Journal’s appeal filed on Monday and shared with BuzzFeed News. For example, the paper has repeatedly reported on how Trump’s proposed budget would shrink or eliminate several Chesapeake Bay programs.

This case is testing how much discretion the EPA has in rolling back past funding decisions, especially on competitively awarded grants, and explaining its actions. The appeal comes as questions and concerns swirl about having political appointee, John Konkus, in charge of reviewing the agency’s grants. The Union of Concerned Scientists, a science advocacy group, and the progressive think tank Center for American Progress have called on the EPA’s Office of Inspector General to review Konkus’s role.

“It's not unprecedented for a new administration to conduct a thorough review of the previous administration's funding decisions, which is currently ongoing for all grants,” EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman said in a statement emailed to BuzzFeed News. “We are focused on ensuring taxpayer funds are spent responsibly on programs that yield tangible results to protect clean air, land, and water, and as part of that effort, funding for the Bay Journal will now go back into the Chesapeake Bay program to fund other Chesapeake Bay grants.”

EPA declined to say how many grants have been terminated in the review so far. As of early September, the agency had canceled at least $2 million in awards to nonprofits and academic institutions, according to the Washington Post.

For example, the Midwest Pesticide Action Center received a heads-up on May 3 that it won $20,000 for a training on how to get rid of bedbugs for Michigan residents. At the month’s end, however, the group was formally told the grant wouldn’t be awarded.

The nonprofit Winrock International similarly learned on Aug. 22 it preliminary got about $150,000 grant to distribute clean cooking stoves only to be told the next day the official decision was the opposite.

But in the Bay Journal’s case, unlike the Midwest Pesticide Action Center or Winrock International, the grant was partway through when it was cancelled. The newspaper received $350,000 in February 2016 and 2017. A free monthly with a circulation of 50,000 readers, the independent newspaper has relied on agency grants for decades.

According to Richard Kuhlman, who retired from the EPA in 2015 and has 30 years of grant management experience, he couldn’t recall a case where an EPA grant was revoked aside from a reduction in Congressional funds or some sort of negligence or malpractice by the grantee. “It's unusual to do that. But if there’s any time it would be less unusual, it would be during a change in administration,” Kuhlman told BuzzFeed News.