Here Are The Best, Most Wonderfully Nerdy Signs From The March For Science 2018
March for Science protesters gathered in several US cities on Saturday to advocate for science in public policy and demonstrate against anti-science policies of the Trump administration. They also had some very clever signs.
1.
2.
3.
4.
ADVERTISEMENT
5.
6.
7.
8.
ADVERTISEMENT
9.
10.
11.
12.
ADVERTISEMENT
13.
14.
15.
16.
UPDATE
This post has been updated to remove two images at the subjects' request.
-
Zahra Hirji is a science reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC
Contact Zahra Hirji at zahra.hirji@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Katcy Stephan is a video producer for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Katcy Stephan at katcy.stephan@buzzfeed.com.