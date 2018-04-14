BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Best, Most Wonderfully Nerdy Signs From The March For Science 2018

March for Science protesters gathered in several US cities on Saturday to advocate for science in public policy and demonstrate against anti-science policies of the Trump administration. They also had some very clever signs.

By Zahra Hirji and Katcy Stephan

Zahra Hirji

Katcy Stephan

Last updated on April 15, 2018, at 1:48 p.m. ET

Posted on April 14, 2018, at 4:44 p.m. ET

1.

Zahra Hirji/BuzzFeed News

2.

Zahra Hirji/BuzzFeed News

3.

Zahra Hirji/BuzzFeed News

4.

Katcy Stephan/BuzzFeed News
5.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

6.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

7.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

8.

Katcy Stephan/BuzzFeed News
9.

Katcy Stephan/BuzzFeed News

10.

Zahra Hirji/BuzzFeed News

11.

Zahra Hirji/BuzzFeed News

12.

Zahra Hirji/BuzzFeed News
13.

Zahra Hirji/BuzzFeed News

14.

Zahra Hirji/BuzzFeed News

15.

Zahra Hirji/BuzzFeed News

16.

Zahra Hirji/BuzzFeed News

UPDATE

This post has been updated to remove two images at the subjects' request.

