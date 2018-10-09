Here’s Where Hurricane Michael’s Storm Surge May Hit Hardest

The waters have already begun to rise along the Florida coast thanks to Hurricane Michael, and the storm surge is expected to quickly become dangerous and damaging. The map above shows the areas that may be worst affected, according to the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center.

When a hurricane hits land, sea level can suddenly rise at the coast as atmospheric pressure drops and water is pushed toward land by the storm’s winds. These surges can be major killers, and are most risky when they coincide with a high tide.

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the National Hurricane Center warned in an advisory on Tuesday. “This is a life-threatening situation.”

Storm surge is predicted for parts of the Florida coast, including the Panhandle, Big Bend, and Nature Coast. A storm surge warning is in effect for these regions, and the impacts could start hours before Michael makes landfall on Wednesday. The highest storm surge — up to 12 feet above normal sea level — is predicted for the stretch of Florida coast between Indian Pass and Cedar Key.