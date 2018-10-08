Hurricane Michael Is Expected To Slam Florida With Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Intense Winds

Hurricane Michael is seen churning near the western tip of Cuba on Monday afternoon.

Hurricane Michael continues to intensify as it barrels toward the Florida Panhandle, threatening to make landfall on the Gulf coast on Wednesday with life-threatening storm surge, heavy rains, and damaging winds.

Michael strengthened to a Category 1 storm on Monday, and could soon reach Category 3 status as it heads toward the Florida coast.

“We expect it will continue strengthening, especially for a next day or so,” David Zelinsky, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center, told BuzzFeed News.

One of Michael’s “biggest hazards is going to be storm surge,” Zelinsky said. Florida’s northern and northwestern coastlines are highly susceptible to dangerous storm surge due to the shape of the ocean floor there. The area between Florida’s Indian Pass and Crystal River, for example, could see 8 to 12 feet of water surging above normally dry land.