Hurricane Michael Is Expected To Slam Florida With Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Intense Winds
“We know that a storm like Michael can be devastating and deadly,” said Florida Gov. Rick Scott.
Hurricane Michael continues to intensify as it barrels toward the Florida Panhandle, threatening to make landfall on the Gulf coast on Wednesday with life-threatening storm surge, heavy rains, and damaging winds.
Michael strengthened to a Category 1 storm on Monday, and could soon reach Category 3 status as it heads toward the Florida coast.
“We expect it will continue strengthening, especially for a next day or so,” David Zelinsky, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center, told BuzzFeed News.
One of Michael’s “biggest hazards is going to be storm surge,” Zelinsky said. Florida’s northern and northwestern coastlines are highly susceptible to dangerous storm surge due to the shape of the ocean floor there. The area between Florida’s Indian Pass and Crystal River, for example, could see 8 to 12 feet of water surging above normally dry land.
The storm is also slated to bring damaging winds, which could knock down trees and power lines, as well as up to a foot of rainfall, triggering flash flooding. The Florida coast could start experiencing some of these impacts as early as Tuesday afternoon.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for the Florida Panhandle and surrounding regions on Sunday, and extended the emergency declaration on Monday. The governor has also activated 500 Florida National Guard troops ahead of the storm, and thousands more are on standby. Meanwhile, some local schools and universities have already announced closures for later in the week.
“Take this seriously and keep your family safe,” Scott said during a press briefing on Monday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. “We know that a storm like Michael can be devastating and deadly.”
The map above shows Michael's most likely predicted path. The color gives an estimate of the likelihood of that area experiencing hurricane force winds — meaning greater than 74 miles per hour — over the next five days.
Before reaching the US coast, Michael is expected to cross western Cuba, the northeastern Yucatán Peninsula, and the Isle of Youth. These areas could see strong rains and flash flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Michael comes about a month after Hurricane Florence drenched the Carolinas with record rainfall and river flooding that inundated homes and businesses, triggered dam failures, spurred coal ash and hog farm pollution problems, and killed at least 43 people.
As much of Florida readies for this latest hurricane, some places are still recovering from Hurricane Irma’s strike last year, which caused billions of dollars in damage.
