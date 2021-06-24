The Pacific Northwest’s Upcoming Heat Wave Could Be Especially Deadly

A brutal heat wave is forecasted to hit the Pacific Northwest and Northern California this weekend, expected to break temperature records and even hospitalize or kill people.



The heat wave comes as a dramatic drought grips the West, exacerbating the area’s already high fire risk. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat watches and warnings for much of the region, starting Friday through Wednesday.

Temperatures may reach upwards of 109 degrees Fahrenheit in Portland, Oregon, near 103 degrees in Seattle, and get to a high of 114 further inland. “This heat wave is particularly dangerous because the overnight temperatures will be very warm,” said NWS meteorologist Julie Malingowski, who explained the heat stress compounds over time.

The unfortunate reality is that this corner of the country isn’t equipped to handle multiday, extreme heat. And against a backdrop of human-made climate change, heat waves are getting more intense, more common, and lasting longer in US cities than they were a few decades ago. That trend will only get worse with additional warming.

“This will be an *exceptionally dangerous* heatwave from a public health perspective, especially since this is a part of the country where structures are not designed to shed heat and where air conditioning is rare,” tweeted Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.

Heat waves pose an immense health threat. Extreme heat has killed more than 11,000 people across the US since 1979.

In Washington state, for example, more than 800 people were hospitalized due to heat stress between 2000 and 2018, and dozens of people have died, according to state data.

Everyone is susceptible to heat exhaustion and heatstroke if they aren’t careful, but some people are especially vulnerable. People whose bodies aren’t as good at regulating their internal body temperature — such as older adults, pregnant people, babies and kids, and people with certain illnesses or taking certain medicines — need to take extra precautions.