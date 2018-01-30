The Head Of The EPA Just Proposed A “War On Lead” At His Rowdy Oversight Hearing

EPA head Scott Pruitt proposed a “war on lead” at his first Senate oversight hearing, while Democrats took shots. “Can I assume, like all decent Americans, that you did not find Morocco, a North African nation, to be a ‘shithole’ when you visited?” asked one senator.

At a contentious Congressional hearing about the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Democrats and Republicans could only agree on one thing: that agency head Scott Pruitt is nothing like his predecessors.



“His leadership of EPA is vastly different than that of his last two predecessors,” Sen. John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming and chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, said at the hearing. “Under the Obama administration, the agency had lost its way.”

He and his fellow Republicans said Pruitt's efforts were having a positive impact on the economy and creating jobs, and praised the rollback of more than a dozen air, water, and climate rules.

Democrats, meanwhile, lambasted these same actions when they got a chance to speak. “Those aren’t achievements, Mr. Pruitt,” said Sen. Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware and the ranking minority member of the EPW committee. “Those are the exact opposite — clear failures to act.”

It was Pruitt’s first Senate oversight hearing since the committee approved his nomination for the job nearly a year ago. “It’s been too long,” Pruitt said in his opening remarks.

Besides walking through his “back-to-basics” agenda — focused on cleaning up land, air, and water — Pruitt outlined a new focus area with potential for bipartisan support: cleaning up lead.

“One of the things I think is terribly troubling is the lead in our drinking water across this country,” Pruitt told the committee, adding that he has brought this up with President Trump.

“We look forward to working with you to declare a war on lead as it relates to our drinking water,” he said, adding that he also wanted to collaborate on cleaning up abandoned mines and federal toxic waste sites.