The Head Of The EPA Went To A Climate Conference In Italy But Left Early

At a recent meeting for top environmental officials in Italy, everyone wanted to talk about the Paris climate agreement — except the EPA’s Scott Pruitt.

US Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt made his international debut on Sunday at a climate conference in Bologna, Italy, but left halfway through the first day of the two-day event.

At the annual meet-up for environment ministers from Group of Seven (G-7) countries including Canada, Germany, and the UK, one of the main agenda items was advancing the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

Not so for Pruitt, who has repeatedly questioned the scientific consensus on climate change and was representing the only country at the talks planning to exit the agreement. Instead, his itinerary was filled with events and one-on-one meetings with foreign counterparts, called “bilaterals,” discussing ways to jointly tackle environmental problems such as air pollution, water resources, and food waste.

This is consistent with Pruitt’s “back-to-basics” agenda for the EPA, one that prioritizes supporting clean air and clean water over curbing global warming. Science experts have criticized his approach, arguing that the agency will more effectively protect the nation’s air and water resources by responding to growing greenhouse gas emissions, and related warming temperatures and sea level rise.

Pruitt’s early departure back to Washington, DC, to attend a cabinet meeting, though planned in advance, didn’t make for great optics. But it’s not so surprising, experts say. Dismantling US climate policy “will be Pruitt[‘s] signature issue in the administration,” David Victor, a professor of global policy and strategy at UC San Diego, told BuzzFeed News.

“What happens in DC matters a lot more for his political strategy than what happens in Italy,” Victor said.

Pruitt was not around for the joint statement issued by the G-7 ministers on Monday, where the US stood apart from its peers on climate change. The six other ministers reaffirmed their “strong commitment to the swift and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement” and welcomed “the continued support that the Paris Agreement has received from other countries, and subnational and non-state actors around the world.”

Meanwhile, the US position was clarified in a footnote. “The United States will continue to engage with key international partners in a manner that is consistent with our domestic priorities, preserving both a strong economy and a healthy environment,” US officials wrote. The US noted that it did not join the sections of the statement on climate action and climate aid.