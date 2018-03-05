“There are places where you are ankle-deep, or calf-deep in animals. It’s really hard to quantify the numbers to be honest,” said one conservationist.

An estimated hundreds of thousands of starfish, lobsters, and other sea creatures have washed up dead or dying on beaches across the United Kingdom’s east coast.

Startling and disturbing images of the dead marine animals started cropping up on social media over the weekend, following cold, stormy weather that blanketed much of the region in snow.

And it’s not a coincidence, experts say. The recent weather is partly to blame.

Last week, a cold blast of air from Siberia settled over Europe. The Dutch were calling it “the bear of Siberia”; the French nicknamed it the “Moscow-Paris express”; and in the United Kingdom, it’s been called “the beast from the East.” This cold front led to a dramatic drop in ocean temperatures, from 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) to 2 degrees Celsius (about 35 degrees Fahrenheit) in less than a week.

“That’s quite a lot,” Rodney Forster, a marine biologist at the University of Hull in the UK, told BuzzFeed News. “For a lot of creatures, that really pushes them to their lower limits, especially the warm-water species ... we’ve seen washed up.”