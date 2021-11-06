Not Tackling The Climate Crisis Is Going To Be Expensive AF

Failing to act on climate change, climate experts warn, will cost even more money. So we tried to calculate just how much.

David J. Phillip / Reuters Homes are surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina as fires burn near downtown in New Orleans, September 2, 2005.

Fights over solutions to the climate crisis often boil down to one question: How much will a specific policy cost? But what’s left out of these conversations is the even higher financial toll of doing nothing. Yes, you read that right. Not acting on climate change, climate experts warn, has a higher price tag. We’re talking hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the decade. Maybe much worse. “We only talk about the costs of doing something about the problem,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told BuzzFeed News. “It’s been really remarkable how infrequently we talk about the costs of not solving the problem, which are almost incalculably large.” Democrats have begun leaning into the “climate inaction costs more” idea, desperate to convey the message to voters. “And every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases,” said President Joe Biden this week. “The most unaffordable path forward is inaction,” said Robert Reich, former secretary of labor. “Climate action is much more affordable than climate inaction,” wrote Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Meanwhile, eye-popping price tags of bold climate solutions abound. Biden proposed $555 billion for climate policies in his Build Back Better bill. And the US is one of several countries this week that collectively pledged roughly $19 billion in public and private funds to help end deforestation by 2030. That’s all on top of the $100 billion a year by 2020 that developed nations promised developing nations back in 2009 and have not yet delivered. Pinning down the costs of climate inaction as a dollar figure, meanwhile, is not so easy. A big reason why is the sheer magnitude of the crisis, which is already impacting every region of the world. How do you put a price on everything that could be lost, from a little-known animal to a sacred cultural site? I set off in search of an answer. After speaking with about half a dozen climate scientists, economists, and policy experts, I didn’t find one go-to number — I found a handful. 1. Climate change could cause a COVID-like shock to the economy every five years by 2030.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area.

One straightforward way to estimate the costs of climate inaction is as a percentage of gross domestic product, or GDP. A 2020 paper calculated the climate costs facing the US by the end of this decade if current warming levels effectively continue through then.

“Drawing on recent research on the impact of temperature and hurricanes on economic activity, we estimate that by 2030, climate change will be costing the US economy around 1.2% of GDP per year,” study author Trevor Houser, a partner with the research organization Rhodium Group, told BuzzFeed News in an email. That’s equivalent to about $240 billion a year, calculated with today’s $20.4 trillion US GDP rate. Houser did a back-of-the-envelope calculation, comparing that 1.2% number to how the COVID-19 pandemic devastated US GDP in 2020. “That’s roughly equivalent to having a COVID-style economic shock once every five years,” he said. The pandemic has claimed over 750,000 lives across the US. Unemployment soared to 13%. The situation was so dire for millions of Americans struggling without a steady income that the US government put in place an eviction moratorium. At one point, the World Bank described the pandemic’s knock on the global economy as the worst recession since World World II. Now imagine the US economy enduring that every five years, starting next decade. Those climate costs are predicted to go up over time, Houser found, jumping to 1.8% of GDP by mid-century. These estimates aren’t exhaustive, but instead really just the lower bound of possible costs. Plus, they don’t cover what researchers call “non-market effects,” such as health impacts, noted Frances Moore, an assistant professor focused on economics and climate change at the University of California, Davis. The assumption baked into these analyses is that the world markets and global trade will continue to function as normal, as the world gets hotter. But this may not be true. “In a world with irregular, disruptive, extreme weather, it’s not hard to imagine that all sorts of the mechanisms which keep this backdrop functioning are going to themselves start cracking up,” said Daniel Crow, a modeler at the International Energy Agency. 2. Climate change has already caused billions in extreme weather damage.

Adrees Latif / Reuters A woman walks through her burnt house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which were left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens on November 14, 2012.