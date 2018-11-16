Trump Chooses New Permanent EPA Chief: Former Coal Lobbyist Andrew Wheeler

President Donald Trump on Friday said he's going to nominate Andrew Wheeler to formally take over the Environmental Protection Agency.

Wheeler has been the acting head of the agency since July, when Scott Pruitt stepped down from the role amid multiple ethics scandals. Under Wheeler’s watch, the EPA announced it is rolling back car emission standards and proposed a weaker replacement to the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which regulated coal pollution.

Wheeler’s nomination has been rumored for weeks. As the nominee, he will have to go through another Senate confirmation, which he already passed when he became deputy administrator earlier this year.

Trump said Wheeler has "done a fantastic job" and "is going to be made permanent."

Before joining Trump’s EPA earlier this year, Wheeler led the energy and environment portfolio at Faegre Baker Daniels, a consulting law firm. In this role he lobbied for the coal mining company Murray Energy Corporation on environmental regulations.

This is a developing story.