Standing on the edge of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest in the early 2000s, Douglas Morton looked out at an “apocalyptic” scene: charred vegetation at his feet, smoke filling the skies in all directions, and an orange haze hanging in the air.



The source of all the destruction, and the motivation for Morton’s trips back there year after year, was rampant deforestation. Morton, now a NASA scientist, was then one of the researchers figuring out how to better use satellites for monitoring deforestation.

“The first years I spent in the Amazon were some of the record years of deforestation that we’ve ever mapped from satellite data,” Morton, who leads the Biospheric Sciences Laboratory at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, told BuzzFeed News. Research findings from that era, filled in with imaging from satellites, helped drive action to dramatically scale back deforestation and reverse the trend.

Now deforestation is creeping back up. This month news of forest clearing went viral after smoke from deforestation-linked fires temporarily plunged Brazil’s largest city into darkness. Consequently, Morton and other scientists who have studied the Amazon for years have been thrust into the spotlight, juggling media requests from around the world, pushing back against misinformation, and wrestling with their own emotions about the Amazon’s uncertain fate.

“I have gotten more emails and Facebook hits from my relatives than I have gotten in a year combined,” Michael Coe, director of the Amazon program at Woods Hole Research Center, told BuzzFeed News. “They are all asking: ‘What’s going on? What are you doing about it?’”

“I’ve just tried to tell them the story — it’s a bad year,” Coe said, and “this is what happens when deforestation gets out of hand.”

There have been more than 80,000 fires in the Amazon forest so far in 2019, representing an over 80% increase compared to the same period last year, according to National Institute for Space Research (INPE) data. It’s become clear that deforestation is driving the fires this year.

This surge in deforestation and fires in 2019 comes in Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro’s first year in office, after he campaigned on opening the Amazon up for development. In mid-July, when INPE’s scientists in Brazil released preliminary data showing a dramatic uptick in deforestation, Bolsonaro called the data a “lie,” then abruptly fired INPE leader Ricardo Galvão. More recently, Bolsonaro tried to blame the fires on members of nongovernmental organizations. Finally, amid growing international pressure, Bolsonaro pledged to send troops to fight the fires and then banned the use of fires to clear land for 60 days.