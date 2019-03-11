Opinion: The Ilhan Omar Controversy Is About Something Much Bigger

Last week began with yet another round of attacks and smears against Rep. Ilhan Omar, and ended with a Congressional resolution that condemned Islamophobia for the first time. The resolution also included condemnations of many other forms of racism and bigotry, including antisemitism, anti-Black racism, xenophobia and anti-LGBT bigotry.

How did this happen? A diverse set of progressive actors came together and demanded that we must not exceptionalize any form of racism, but instead take exception to all of them. This intersectional approach appeared to win over key figures in both the Progressive Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus, which seemed to make the difference in significantly shifting the language of the resolution from its initial version, promoted by the Anti-Defamation League, that focused exclusively on anti-semitism as an indirect rebuke to Rep. Omar.

Intersectionality poses a problem for many fighting against Palestinian rights activism. That was one of the key takeaways in a report co-authored by ADL and the Reut Institute, an Israeli think tank.

This study aimed to inform what it called the “pro-Israel network” on how it can refine its strategy. It listed intersectionality as an emerging challenge that could have a “significant potential impact on Israel’s legitimacy,” giving oppressed groups “an important shared language with which to fight for greater recognition and inclusion.”

We’re seeing this play out in today’s progressive politics. I’ve been fighting for Palestinian rights for my whole career, and while having Jewish American allies is nothing new, today I see far greater support from a new generation of American Jews, who view the conflict through a new lens: equality.

What this really reflects is a clash between two fundamentally different views of the world. The Jewish communities in the United States and Israel are roughly equal-sized populations, and in many ways embody two different responses to the very real and lengthy history of antisemitism and persecution: Zionism vs. equality.

Zionism’s answer is that the only way to ensure the security of the Jewish people is through a Jewish state — a largely homogenous ethno-religious nationalism where Jews dominate a nation, its laws and its security apparatus. This answer comes at the expense of Palestinians, for whom Zionism meant the destruction of their society and their continued subjugation.

Equality provides a different answer. It sees the security of Jews as wound up in the security of other minority groups, and responds by trying to build an inclusive society where people can safely be who they are. The answer is civil rights, not majoritarian nationalism — and this means the civil rights of all. This is one reason why the Jewish community in the US has historically been at the forefront of the fight for civil rights and against racism and exclusion.

Broadly speaking, equal rights is seen as a path to security for American Jews, who are one of many minorities. In the Israeli context, where majoritarianism is politically empowering, equal rights can be viewed as a path to insecurity. These different predicaments, and the effort to achieve safety in each, come with a very different set of values.

This values divide was reflected in a Pew poll on Israeli and American Jews, published in the first month of the Trump administration. When asked what is an essential part of what it means to be Jewish, one of the largest gaps between Israeli and American Jewish respondents was to the idea of “working for justice and equality.” American Jews were significantly more likely to identify this as central to their Jewish identity. Interestingly, “living in/caring about Israel” is where there was similar overlap between the groups of respondents, but in neither group was there majority support for this answer.