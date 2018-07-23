A Driver Was Kicked Off Uber And Lyft After Secretly Livestreaming His Riders On Twitch

The driver defended his behavior, calling it a form of “people watching.”

A driver for Uber and Lyft was kicked off the services Sunday after he confirmed to a St. Louis newspaper that he livestreamed passengers without their consent on popular game-streaming site Twitch.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch identified the driver as Jason Gargac, 32, and his now-defunct Twitch handle as "JustSmurf." The videos reportedly garnered thousands of views and engagements from Twitch users, and his account had about 4,500 followers and 100 subscribers who paid him $5 monthly. Gargac told the paper he made about $3,500 from the platform.

"I try to capture the natural interactions between myself and the passengers — what a Lyft and Uber ride actually is," Gargac told the Post-Dispatch, and said the streams were a form of "people watching."



An Uber spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the channel was "troubling."

"The troubling behavior in the videos is not in line with our Community Guidelines. We have ended our partnership with this driver," a spokesperson said.

"The safety and comfort of the Lyft community is our top priority, and we have deactivated this driver," a Lyft spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

And a spokesperson for Twitch told BuzzFeed News it won't comment on specific individuals, but added, "We do not allow people to share content that invades others' privacy."

Gargac couldn't be reached for comment. On Saturday morning he tweeted that "transparency is always key," the New York Times reported, but his account has since become protected.