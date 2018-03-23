Why Does The NRA Almost Always Win?

The NRA didn’t get so powerful by just handing politicians money. This is how they do it.

People across the country have spoken out against the National Rifle Association since the Parkland high school shooting.



Advocates for stricter gun control have called out politicians, claiming the NRA’s donations have influenced them not to enact stricter gun laws.



Even President Trump accused fellow Republicans of being "afraid of the NRA."



But it's not all as simple as dollars and cents, as the NRA has a long history of gaining political power through means other than just handing out money.

We looked into the history of the NRA to understand how the organization has maintained a strong influence on gun legislation for decades.