Victor Hugo, Cuban Rap, And Childhood Memories Of The US–Mexico Border: Here's What Inspired "Of Women And Salt"

The BuzzFeed Book Club spent April reading Gabriela Garcia's debut novel, Of Women and Salt — a poignant story following multiple generations of Cuban and Cuban American women as they grapple with grief, addiction, and intergenerational trauma. (Read the first two chapters here .) We asked Garcia to tell us about the inspiration behind the book — what she was reading, listening to, and thinking about. Here's what she had to say.

Different threads of Of Women and Salt came to me at different times. Some of it came to me years ago when I was working as an organizer primarily focused on deportation defense work. I visited a couple of the family detention centers that were cropping up around the country, growing in size each day as deportations ramped up across the country. I started writing these little snippets, observations. I think it was my own way of processing. And some of that writing developed into the thread of the novel that is about Gloria and Ana, a Salvadoran mother and daughter who are neighbors to Jeanette, a character whose family immigrated from Cuba in a very different manner.

Pieces of Jeanette’s family’s story also came to me in different ways, like once, on a trip to Cuba, when I visited a museum exhibit that featured letters from the author Victor Hugo to Cuban independence fighters and workers in the 19th century. My family had always been into cigars, and I’d grown up around Montecristos and Romeo y Julietas, but I had no idea they were named after favorite books read to cigar workers in tobacco factories. My interest in this history sparked the chapter that features Maria Isabel, who is the only woman working in a cigar factory in 1866.

When I started writing the novel, I knew I didn’t want to write a linear story that followed a traditional story structure. I wanted the book to feel fractured, the way memory feels fractured, the way we pass on stories. And so I started combining these different threads that had come to me at different times into a narrative about two families whose lives come together in ways they don’t foresee and that illuminate other kinds of fractures — between mothers and daughters, along racial and class lines, between the stories women tell themselves and the ones they can’t see. I thought a lot about how stories function as I wrote my own.

Because the book has so many origin stories, my inspiration takes a lot of forms.

