3D-Gun Activist Cody Wilson Has Been Arrested In Taiwan

TAIPEI — Police in Taiwan have arrested Cody Wilson, the owner of a controversial 3D-printed gun company who was this week charged with sexual assault in Texas after allegedly paying to have sex with a 16-year-old girl.

Wilson, 30, was arrested at around 5 p.m. local time at a hotel in Taipei, Taiwan's capital, police told BuzzFeed News.

He checked into the business hotel in Taipei's Wanhua District with his actual name and passport, which was subsequently cancelled by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) — the de facto US embassy in Taiwan — leaving him without any legal document.

According to local media reports, Wilson reacted calmly when he saw the police and immediately confirmed his identity.

In a statement, Taiwan's National Immigration Agency (NIA) said that since Wilson had "lost a valid travel document, he no longer has a legal status to stay in Taiwan. The National Immigration Agency is now urging the American Institute in Taiwan to issue a valid travel document for Mr Wilson, so he can be deported back to the US accordingly. The AIT will determine how Mr Wilson shall be handled."

Wilson was charged on Sept. 19 with sexual assault, a second degree felony, after being accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in Austin, Texas on Aug. 15. He reportedly met the girl on SugarDaddyMeet.com and paid her $500 for the encounter at the hotel. Police in Texas did not say whether Wilson was aware of the girl’s age.

Wilson reportedly left the US for Taiwan after learning about the police investigation from the alleged victim’s friend.

The NIA previously said Wilson arrived in Taiwan on Sept. 6, and he reportedly checked into a luxurious hotel in downtown Taipei. Hotel records obtained by Taiwanese media suggest that he originally planned to spend two nights at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, but abruptly checked out at noon on Sept. 7.

According to United Daily News, a Mandarin Chinese news website in Taiwan, Wilson contacted a local housing agent on Sept. 19 and signed a contract for a studio apartment in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital.



The agent later alerted local police about his encounter with Wilson after recognizing him from news reports.