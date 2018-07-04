A Cat Who “Predicted” World Cup Results Died And People Are In Mourning

A stray ginger cat who became an internet sensation in China after correctly predicting the outcomes of several World Cup games died on Monday, and thousands of internet users are in mourning.

Baidianr's death comes after it emerged that an octopus that correctly predicted all of Japan's World Cup results had been killed and turned into sashimi.

Baidianr — whose name means "white spots" — lived in Beijing's Forbidden City, and his World Cup forecasts were publicized on the palace complex turned museum's official Weibo account.