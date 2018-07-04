BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Cat Who “Predicted” World Cup Results Died And People Are In Mourning

world

A Cat Who “Predicted” World Cup Results Died And People Are In Mourning

Baidianr the stray ginger cat correctly predicted six consecutive games before dying.

By William Yang

Headshot of William Yang

William Yang

BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on July 4, 2018, at 5:40 a.m. ET

Forbidden City Museum

A stray ginger cat who became an internet sensation in China after correctly predicting the outcomes of several World Cup games died on Monday, and thousands of internet users are in mourning.

Baidianr's death comes after it emerged that an octopus that correctly predicted all of Japan's World Cup results had been killed and turned into sashimi.

Baidianr — whose name means "white spots" — lived in Beijing's Forbidden City, and his World Cup forecasts were publicized on the palace complex turned museum's official Weibo account.

Forbidden City Museum

Baidianr rose to fame when staff at the Forbidden City had him pick between bowls of cat food marked with the flags of competing teams.

To be honest he didn't do so great at first — he incorrectly predicted Australia would win against France and then that Germany would beat Mexico.

But after that, the "imperial cat" made six correct predictions in a row. He gained thousands of followers on Weibo, and museum staff dedicated a hashtag “Palace Cat Predicts World Cup” to him, accumulating over 150 million views in a short period of time.

ADVERTISEMENT
Forbidden City Museum

But then, last Wednesday, Baidianr was hospitalized. Thousands of fans left him good wishes on Weibo, China's Twitter-like microblog site.

The Palace Museum staff even set up a Weibo account for Baidianr to share updates, but after a brief period of recovery, Baidianr died on Monday. When news of his death broke, thousands of Chinese internet users left heartfelt condolence messages under the post.

&quot;​I would always meet him when I went to the Palace Museum through the West Road. He would often be guarding the entrance on the right side,&quot; one user wrote. &quot;Whenever more than a dozen people surrounded him and tried to pat him, he would just be lying there peacefully. Baidianr is a sophisticated cat, and he also has another name, Fortune. Farewell Baidianr, farewell Fortune.&quot;
Weibo

"​I would always meet him when I went to the Palace Museum through the West Road. He would often be guarding the entrance on the right side," one user wrote. "Whenever more than a dozen people surrounded him and tried to pat him, he would just be lying there peacefully. Baidianr is a sophisticated cat, and he also has another name, Fortune. Farewell Baidianr, farewell Fortune."

&quot;I can’t stop crying,&quot; wrote another user. &quot;Be a happy cat on the cat planet. There will be no more suffering and illnesses.&quot;
Weibo

"I can’t stop crying," wrote another user. "Be a happy cat on the cat planet. There will be no more suffering and illnesses."

ADVERTISEMENT
​&quot;I was fortunate to have met you once, and you made me feel that the cats at the Forbidden City were really different from normal cats. Farewell, Baidianr. No more pain for you, and please reincarnate to be a palace cat again in your next life,&quot; wrote another fan. &quot;Farewell to our little cutie.&quot;
Weibo

​"I was fortunate to have met you once, and you made me feel that the cats at the Forbidden City were really different from normal cats. Farewell, Baidianr. No more pain for you, and please reincarnate to be a palace cat again in your next life," wrote another fan. "Farewell to our little cutie."

For now, Baidianr&#x27;s sister, Changtuir or &quot;long legs,&quot; has taken over Baidianr&#x27;s duty of predicting World Cup winners.
Forbidden City Museum

For now, Baidianr's sister, Changtuir or "long legs," has taken over Baidianr's duty of predicting World Cup winners.

Forbidden City Museum

Goodbye, Baidianr!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT