A Kindergarten Principal Was Fired For Arranging A Back-To-School Pole Dance

So before our kids got out of kindergarten for the summer, there was 10 days of military "activities" and displays of machine guns and mortars at the door; now the principal has welcomed them back with a strip pole dance on the flagpole bearing the PRC flag. She's gone nuts. https://t.co/BJr4UI6Oq3

A kindergarten principal in China lost her job this week after welcoming children back to school by inviting a pole dancer to perform on the school’s opening day .



Videos on Twitter and China’s popular microblog site, Weibo, show hundreds of kids, aged between 3 and 6, and parents at the Xinshahui kindergarten in Shenzhen, the booming industrial hub in southern China's Guangdong province, watching a female pole dancer performing in the school’s courtyard.

An American journalist, Michael Standaert, was surprised by the school’s unconventional ceremonies when he took his children to the private kindergarten.

“Who would think this is a good idea?” Standaert wrote on Twitter as he posted a video of the pole dance. “We’re trying to pull the kids out of the school, and get our tuition back.”



In another video, two boys can be seen swinging with the music excitedly while two women try to pull kids away from the scene. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Standaert for further comment.