Trump Was Supposed To Be Business's Best Friend. Now They're Against Him.

"Being associated with a morally repugnant, incompetent president just doesn't really bring you much prestige."

If President Trump could claim to be an ally of any group in the US, it would be American businesses. Yet the president's reluctance to condemn racism and violence this week — equating white supremacists with anti-racist demonstrators — created a moral emergency unlike any that the nation's top CEOs had previously faced, according to experts who advise business leaders.

A wave of CEO defections from Trump's American Manufacturing Council in recent days, following his response on the violence in Charlottesville, ultimately pushed the president on Wednesday to disband the council as well as another business panel called the Strategic and Policy Forum.



"This is different. This is historic," said Richard Levick, the chairman and CEO of the strategic communications firm Levick, which advises corporations and governments on high-risk situations. "We are in the moment when Donald Trump has dropped his dog whistle to the white nationalists and replaced it with a bullhorn."

Statements from prominent business leaders explaining their resignations from the panels took aim at Trump's ambiguity on extremism. They also cast doubt on the ability of the president's councils to achieve policies that would benefit their businesses in such a divided climate.



"The president’s statements yesterday were deeply troubling," said GE Chairman Jeff Immelt in a statement on Wednesday. "The committee I joined had the intention to foster policies that promote American manufacturing and growth. However, given the ongoing tone of the discussion, I no longer feel that this council can accomplish these goals."

In the early days of the Trump administration, many CEOs, in keeping with decades of tradition, said that they were happy to serve the president, despite what their political leanings might have been — eager to absorb the prestige and influence that come with such a post. Rising investor confidence led the stock market to new highs.

"Business & jobs will grow," Trump said on Twitter. "Business is looking better than ever with business enthusiasm at record levels," he said in a separate tweet.