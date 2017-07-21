BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

21 Life Lessons From A Rich Dude Who Says He Has It All Figured Out

business

21 Life Lessons From A Rich Dude Who Says He Has It All Figured Out

“I’m counting the days until someone emails me and tells me this book changed their lives — and the lives of their friends and families — forever," writes Jason Calacanis. "It’s gonna happen, I’m sure of it.”

By William Alden

Headshot of William Alden

William Alden

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 21, 2017, at 4:14 p.m. ET

Jason Calacanis is a guy who invests in tech startups when they're just starting out. He is, to use Silicon Valley jargon, an angel investor.

Just brushing my eyebrows...
jason @Jason

Just brushing my eyebrows...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Calacanis has had a handful of notable successes, but the most important by far is Uber. He was one of Uber's very first investors, and he's made a killing, as you can see from this tweet in which he compares himself to a rich investor character in HBO's Silicon Valley:

Seriously, no comment. 😂😂😂🍊
jason @Jason

Seriously, no comment. 😂😂😂🍊

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyway, he just came out with a book called Angel: How To Invest in Technology Startups — Timeless Advice From An Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 Into $100,000,000.

He says he wrote it in "19 long days."

@QorkzWine 🦄 228! your unicorn name is "Live Laugh Light!!" [https://t.co/aMsoEHSPER ]
jason @Jason

@QorkzWine 🦄 228! your unicorn name is "Live Laugh Light!!" [https://t.co/aMsoEHSPER ]

Reply Retweet Favorite

We read the book. It took us "one long day."

William Alden / Via BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT

And now, without further ado, here are the most amazing lines, in our humble opinion.


On Time:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News


On Numbers:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT


On The Future:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News


On Being The Best:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT


On Bans:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News


On Figuring It All Out:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT


On Greatness:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News


On Your Success:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT


On Your Success (Part 2)

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News


On Loyalty:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT


On Death:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News


On Jason Calacanis:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT


On Jason Calacanis (Part 2):

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News


On Rules:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT


On Noise:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News


On Patience:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT


On Wisdom:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News


On Writing:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT


On Hype:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News


On Value:

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News


On Value (Part 2):

Getty Images / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT