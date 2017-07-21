21 Life Lessons From A Rich Dude Who Says He Has It All Figured Out
“I’m counting the days until someone emails me and tells me this book changed their lives — and the lives of their friends and families — forever," writes Jason Calacanis. "It’s gonna happen, I’m sure of it.”
Jason Calacanis is a guy who invests in tech startups when they're just starting out. He is, to use Silicon Valley jargon, an angel investor.
Calacanis has had a handful of notable successes, but the most important by far is Uber. He was one of Uber's very first investors, and he's made a killing, as you can see from this tweet in which he compares himself to a rich investor character in HBO's Silicon Valley:
ADVERTISEMENT
Anyway, he just came out with a book called Angel: How To Invest in Technology Startups — Timeless Advice From An Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 Into $100,000,000.
He says he wrote it in "19 long days."
We read the book. It took us "one long day."
ADVERTISEMENT
And now, without further ado, here are the most amazing lines, in our humble opinion.
On Time:
On Numbers:
ADVERTISEMENT
On The Future:
On Being The Best:
ADVERTISEMENT
On Bans:
On Figuring It All Out:
ADVERTISEMENT
On Greatness:
On Your Success:
ADVERTISEMENT
On Your Success (Part 2)
On Loyalty:
ADVERTISEMENT
On Death:
On Jason Calacanis:
ADVERTISEMENT
On Jason Calacanis (Part 2):
On Rules:
ADVERTISEMENT
On Noise:
On Patience:
ADVERTISEMENT
On Wisdom:
On Writing:
ADVERTISEMENT
On Hype:
On Value:
On Value (Part 2):
-
William Alden is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact William Alden at will.alden@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.